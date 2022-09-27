blackcrows Announces Wild Outside-In Campaign

Chamonix, France (September 27, 2022) – black crows, the iconic French ski brand focused on design-driven high performance ski products and apparel just launched the Wild Outside-In campaign highlighting Xpore® outfits that are PFC free, toxic free, breathable and waterproof.

The paradigm shift regarding blackcrows technical textile range is entering its third season. Three winters ago, blackcrows partnered with BenQ, a Taiwanese corporation that produces Xpore®, a microporous membrane using water-based glues and solvents, which makes it less harmful for the environment. Xpore® outfits are PFC free, toxic free, breathable and waterproof, but they are first and foremost durable in their timeless design as are their time tested materials.

Designed and tested at the very core of blackcrows’ Chamonix nest, the Freebird Xpore® apparel collection is made in Europe with a renewed attention to detail and responsible choice of materials.

blackcrows technical garments are meant to be simple, stripped-down design on the outside, yet shiny and joyful inside for an impeccable performance. blackcrows details and functionality allow people to move forward, flowing with the intensive and natural movement of the skier, whatever the conditions.

Check out the campaign here : https://www.black-crows.com/ca/fr/wildoutsidein.html

For more information about black crows, visit: black-crows.com

About blackcrows

Founded in 2006, blackcrows is a Chamonix, France-based brand that was born out of a desire to collide beauty and efficiency into skis. Named for the Alpine Chough, Chamoix’s omni-present black bird and one of the few birds that can fly at an altitude of over 4000 meters, the brand is dedicated to creating obsessively design-driven products that are uncompromising in performance and identify for contemporary skiing. Learn more about black crows at black-crows.com.

Media Contact: Liz Rovira [email protected]