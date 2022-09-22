2022 KILLINGTON CUP TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING OCTOBER 6 AT 10:00 A.M. ET 

Killington Cup Tickets Benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation. The KWCF partnership has raised almost two million dollars in incremental resources to the winter sports infrastructure and engaged over 10,000 participants in grantee’s programs.

KILLINGTON, VT (September 22, 2021) – Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and a POWDR resort, announced today that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting October 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET at killington.com. Taking place November 25-27, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien.

Returning this year is the athlete bib presentation, fireworks display and vendor village to kick things off on Friday night. There is no ticket required for the Friday night activities, which are free to the public. In addition, Killington Resort will be unveiling its state-of-the-art K-1 base lodge this season, where fans will be able to warm up and enjoy a variety of refreshments throughout the weekend.

“It is truly an honor to welcome the World Cup each year to Killington. Watching world class athletes racing down Superstar, encouraged by such a passionate crowd, is an unmatched experience,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “The Killington Cup is about the community as much as the competition. Last year, we raised over $449,000 to support the regional winter sports community through the Killington World Cup Foundation, and we are proud to continue this tradition and donate a portion of ticket sales, including 100% of general admission and VIP packages, again in 2022. We are also thrilled to debut the new K-1 Lodge, which is truly the icing on the cake.”

Again this year, a percentage from all ticket options benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. Proceeds from 2021 ticket sales supported over 31 winter sports programs in eight states. Ticket offerings for the 2022 Killington Cup include:

General Admission – $5 per day

All proceeds of general admission tickets benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation - viewing areas are located all around the base of Superstar Trail and adjacent to the racecourse. Two video boards will provide top-to-bottom race coverage while approximately 35% of the course will be visible from these areas.

VIP Packages – Sold in Partnership with the Killington World Cup Foundation

The Killington World Cup Foundation is currently pre-selling Silver, Gold and Platinum packages only. Information about VIP package options or getting on the waitlist for individual tickets can be found at kwcfgivesback.org.

Premier Grandstand – $100 Sat / $90 Sun

The Premier Grandstand offers guaranteed access to the highest five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail, providing one of the best vantage points of the course.

Grandstand – $45 Sat / $40 Sun

Ticketed Grandstands are located at the base of the Superstar trail, adjacent to the racecourse, and are general admission for all rows except the top five. The grandstand provides an elevated view of the racecourse, along with two jumbo screens broadcasting top-to-bottom race coverage.

Parking

K-1 preferred parking is available again this year. Preferred parking is $80 per day and entitles purchasers access to the K-1 parking lots for one vehicle. Free parking and shuttles will continue to be available around Killington Resort.

For additional information about the 2022 Killington Cup, please visit killington.com/worldcup and sign-up Killington Cup text updates here.

Photos and b-roll from the 21/22 Killington Cup and new K-1 Base Lodge can be found here.

###

About Killington Resort

Killington Resort is a four-season destination sitting on 3,000 acres in the heart of Central Vermont’s Green Mountains. Known as The Beast of the East, Killington boasts 92 miles of diverse snow sports terrain spread across six peaks including Pico Mountain, served by the most expansive lift network and snowmaking system in Eastern North America. After the snow melts, Killington features an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 35 miles of mountain biking trails with expansion underway with Gravity Logic, plus 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly infinite après, dining, and lodging options have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and riders for more than 60 years. Killington is part of the POWDR portfolio. Visit killington.com for more information and be social with #beast365.

About Killington World Cup Foundation

The “Killington World Cup Foundation” (KWCF) was created to benefit local and regional youth development programs, and to support the women’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington Resort. KWCF will continue to provide grants to support the winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports in the northeast, with the goal of creating lifelong participants in the sport.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah at the USANA Center of Excellence. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2021, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit usskiandsnowboard.org.

Media Contact: Kristel Killary, Killington Resort [email protected] or Courtney Harkins, U.S. Ski & Snowboard [email protected]

Helping the winter sports industry and community thrive through insightful research, innovative education and growing participation nationwide.

Helping the winter sports industry and community thrive through insightful research, innovative education and growing participation nationwide.

Helping the winter sports industry and community thrive through insightful research, innovative education and growing participation nationwide.