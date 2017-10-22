HydraPak Names Akimbo Communications as Public Relations Agency of Record 

HydraPak, a leader in performance hydration products for outdoor, biking, running, and hunting and fishing, announced its partnership with Akimbo Communications to oversee the company’s media relations in North America. “We are excited to work with Akimbo on strategic communications,” said Morgan Makowski, Director of Marketing at HydraPak. “Akimbo is known for its core relationships within the outdoor industry and we look forward to working with them to reach new fans through product and brand storytelling.”

Akimbo will collaborate with the brand to communicate HydraPak’s technologies and innovations, company stories and corporate initiatives, and promote its collection of versatile hydration products. HydraPak’s key initiatives for SS18 include the launch of several new innovative hydration products, including the Expedition 8L water storage container, Stow 500ml and 1L flexible bottle, and SoftFlask 500ml handheld flask.

“There is a lot of excitement and momentum surrounding the HydraPak brand right now,” said Matt Lyon, President/CEO at HydraPak, “We pioneered the flexible hydration category and continue to evolve it with our light and nimble designs. We’ll look to Akimbo to amplify our brand’s efforts by utilizing their communications expertise.”

Founded in 2001, HydraPak is a leader in performance hydration products for outdoor, biking, running and adventure travel. Easy-to-use and highly functional, every HydraPak product showcases the technical manufacturing expertise that has distinguished the company for nearly two decades. By offering a better way to hydrate, and continually seeking to refine its offerings, HydraPak has pioneered new product categories and become a trusted partner for dozens of major OEMs. These renowned global brands integrate HydraPak’s proprietary designs and technologies into their hydration products for recreational, athletic and military use. For more information, visit www.hydrapak.com