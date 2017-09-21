Marker Dalbello Volkl Brands Re-Align Sales and Promotions Structure

Marker/Dalbello/Völkl (MDV), global leader and supplier of snowsports products, announced the following job responsibility promotions and new hires:

Greg Grip has been promoted to Executive Vice President for Marker Dalbello Völkl, responsible for sales management of all three brands. Derek McClellan has been promoted to Sales and Technical Director, overseeing the Marker brand. Sarah Lauridsen has been promoted to Director of Promotions for Marker Dalbello Völkl. Thatcher Jacques has been promoted to Product Manager for Marker Dalbello Völkl. Madison Andrews has been hired as Marketing and Promotions Assistant. Joseph Hampson has been hired as Sales Analyst.

“With the 2017/2018 selling season beginning, we are pleased to announce these changes and updates to the MDV staff. Some have been in the works for quite some time, with the final pieces falling into place fairly recently. Moving forward, the end result will be the best possible service for our retailers, and the best products for our loyal end consumers,” said Mike Noonan, Marker Dalbello Völkl U.S. President.

