Inntopia Announces 2018 INSIGHT User Group and Conference

Inntopia’s annual INSIGHT conference has outgrown its former home in the company’s hometown of Stowe, Vermont, and will be held at the recently renovated and reopened Hotel Talisa in Vail, Colorado this year.

INSIGHT will run from Monday, May 21 through Thursday, May 24, and will include interactive learning sessions, presentations and panels from the industry’s brightest minds, and many opportunities to meet and share ideas with peers, account managers, and experts from across the destination travel industry.

“We sold out the conference last year in Stowe, and as much as we hate to leave, we needed a larger venue for our growing list of clients and partners,” said Inntopia CEO Trevor Crist. “Colorado was an obvious choice because in addition to great facilities, it’s home to three of our offices and more than a few clients.”

This year, conference organizers are focused on developing sessions that are directly applicable to the work clients do thus providing attendees with tools to leverage the power of Inntopia software into better results. Attendees will come away with knowledge to help them maneuver effectively and efficiently through the complexities of the technology used to manage lodging, activities, and the rest of the travel experience.

In addition to learning strategy, tips, tricks, and troubleshooting tools, INSIGHT is an opportunity for users to get a bird’s eye view of the Inntopia ecosystem and development roadmap, and see how resorts and travel sellers can use Marketing Cloud, Commerce, and Business Intelligence together to improve their bottom line.

Gold-level sponsors of INSIGHT 2018 include Red Sky Insurance, Springer-Miller Systems, and RedAwning. Spotlio and AIG Travel Guard are Silver-level sponsors, and Prism is a Bronze-level sponsor. Limited speaking and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

RRA (The Resort Reservations Association, formerly CRADR) will hold a conference at the same venue Sunday, May 20 and Monday, May 21, with sessions and information that will compliment INSIGHT. The collaboration will be convenient for resort lodging managers who usually attend both events.

Those interested in registering, speaking, or becoming a sponsor should contact Pascale Savard at psavard@inntopia.com or (802) 760-6413.

Inntopia connects lodging, skiing, golf, and other software systems into one-stop shopping, automated marketing, and powerful business intelligence. Built to solve the complex challenges of the destination resort, Inntopia’s software and expert consulting have become the gold standard for ski resorts, golf courses, waterparks, destination hotels, DMOs, resellers, and other players in the travel industry.

Headquartered in Stowe, Vermont, Inntopia sells three core products—Commerce (one shopping cart to sell lodging, activities, and transportation at the same time), Marketing Cloud (the CRM for travel), and Business Intelligence (powerful, predictive benchmarks for destinations and properties).