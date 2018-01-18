Ridge Merino Introduces First Kids Collection

Ridge Merino, developer of premium Merino Wool apparel, announced today the availability of its first-ever Kids Baselayer Collection, Ridge Kids.

Made of 100% all-natural Merino wool, the new collection includes 190g midweight baselayer bottoms and crews. The full-length bottoms offer optimal coverage, and the long-sleeve crews include thumbholes and a longer cut, to stay tucked in. The baselayers feature Ridge’s own exclusive artist-commissioned designs, digitally printed on environmentally friendly and sustainable Merino wool. Color choices include Rainbow, Hot Creek Blue, Atmospheric River, Black Stripe and Black.

Founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Jeff and Susan Russell, Ridge has been developing technical baselayers, midlayers and accessories built for outdoor adventure exclusively for adults until now.

“Our new kids’ baselayers feature a similar construction and all the same technical benefits as our adult gear, only in smaller sizes,” says Jeff Russell, Ridge Merino president and co-founder. “Active parents know the right layering system is key when keeping kids comfortable during cold weather activity – whether it’s ski team, hockey or sledding in the backyard. Once they get cold, the day’s pretty much over. Merino is by far the most versatile cold-weather layering option because it’s warm, breathes well and regulates body temperature based on the child’s level of activity.”

Merino is also a safe layering choice for kids. Merino fibers trap moisture and move it away from the skin, to prevent clamminess. In cold weather, wet clothes may lead to hypothermia, making Merino’s natural wicking properties and ability to insulate invaluable. Alternatively, when the sun is out, Ridge baselayers provide natural sun protection of 50+ UPF.

In addition to technical performance, a recent study conducted by Murdoch Children’s Research and published in the British Journal of Dermatology concluded that moisture-absorbing Merino wool can improve the effects of childhood eczema and other skin conditions, when compared to cotton or synthetic alternatives.

“As parents of a daughter with eczema, this hit very close to home. The benefits of natural fabrics – especially Merino – are clear,” said co-founder Susan Benton Russell. “We are excited to offer our Merino baselayers for kids and hope to introduce more products soon.”

Ridge Kids baselayers are available in sizes 5-12 (XS-L). The collection is available in limited quantities and can be purchased exclusively at RidgeMerino.com.

Based in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Ridge Merino develops premium Merino wool apparel and accessories that perform as well in every day life as they do in the wildest outdoor conditions. Ridge clothes are clean, simple, comfortable, chemical-free and are priced less than comparable high-end Merino wool products. Committed to operating in a responsible and ethical manner, all of Ridge Merino’s wool is sustainably sourced from select responsible sheep farmers in Australia and New Zealand; and the company strives to use all-natural, renewable and/or biodegradable fabric and materials whenever possible. Named one of Outside Magazine’s “Six Best Outdoor Clothing Companies You’ve Never Heard Of,” every Ridge purchase gives back to environmental nonprofits through its partnership with 1% For the Planet.