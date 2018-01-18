Colorado Ski Areas Offer Women’s Only Clinics and Events

Many Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member ski areas offer women’s-specific clinics, lessons and events for female skiers and riders. Whether a guest is new to the sport, an advanced veteran or looking to enjoy a different kind of learning environment, CSCUSA ski areas have something for everyone. Participating women will enjoy networking with fellow active skiing and snowboarding women, learning new skills from leading professional female instructors, and enjoying women-centered experiences.

Below are women’s clinics available to female skiers and riders in Colorado:

Arapahoe Basin

Legendary Ladies Clinic

This women’s clinic group meets on Wednesday mornings for sliding on snow and exploring Arapahoe Basin’s terrain in a fun, non-intimidating environment. Each session is led by specialized women’s coaches, and both skiers and snowboarders are welcome. Small class sizes allow for individualized attention; all Legendary Ladies classes max out at six students per instructor. For more information, visit www.arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass

Women’s Edge Program

The Aspen Snowmass Women’s Edge Program is a four-day women’s only clinic led by Aspen’s top female instructors that has been running for more than 30 years. Participants can range from intermediate to advanced, and the group can ski at any of Aspen Snowmass’s four mountains: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass. The final day includes an après party for participants. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com.

Copper Mountain

Women’s Wednesdays

Copper’s Women’s Wednesdays offers the opportunity for women to build new relationships, improve their skills and set goals to conquer. Talented female instructors work with each guest in this fun, easy-learning environment. For more information, visit www.coppercolorado.com.

Crested Butte

Women’s Tips on Tuesdays

This half-day women’s-specific ski school session is led by CBMR’s top female professionals, and concludes with a glass of wine at the resort’s new on-mountain Umbrella Bar. The Women’s Tips on Tuesdays clinic is available to female skiers levels 3-7 and is ideal for ladies looking for a guided group session with instruction and an informal, fun vibe.

Elan Women’s Weekend (January 19-21)

The Elan Big Mountain Women’s Weekend at Crested Butte is a weekend ski experience for women, intermediate level and above. Guests can demo award-winning Elan Ripstick freeride skis while exploring Crested Butte’s expansive terrain with a Ski and Ride School instructor. The event kicks off on Friday night with a welcome party, followed by free demos, guided instruction all day Saturday and half day Sunday, as well as lunch on the mountain both Saturday and Sunday. The event also includes a signature Saturday evening party and an après-ski event on-mountain after lessons are completed on Sunday. For more information, visit www.skicb.com.

Eldora

Women’s Days Multi-Week Program

The Eldora Women’s Days Program helps women improve their skills and share their passion for winter sports with other women. Designed for women, guests choose from either the Alpine or Nordic programs. Women’s Days include a tasty continental breakfast and gourmet lunch prepared daily. Participants enjoy four-hour guided experiences with Eldora’s top instructors. For more information, visit www.eldora.com.

Loveland

Women’s Only Clinics

These midweek clinics offer intermediate to expert women a great opportunity to ski or snowboard with other women in an engaging environment, taught by Loveland’s top expert female instructors. For more information, visit skiloveland.com.

Monarch

Women’s Wednesdays

New for the 2017-18 season, Monarch will be hosting a Women’s Wednesday Social Club. Every Wednesday, women will meet in the base lodge for a fun day of specialized tips, demo skis/boards, fashion shows, coffee, lunch, fun runs and more. For more information, visit www.skimonarch.com.

Powderhorn

Ski Like a Girl

The “Ski Like a Girl” program is designed to build female participants’ confidence everywhere from the bumps to the groomers. Guests can learn from Powderhorn’s top female instructors, meet new friends and explore a variety of terrain in a fun and non-competitive environment. For more information, visit www.powderhorn.com.

Silverton

Big Mountain Betty Fest (February 10-12)

Silverton’s Big Mountain Betty Fest is an all-women heli-skiing weekend in the San Juan Mountains. The inaugural event will include expert-only skiing and riding on steep terrain, apres ski parties, giveaways and more.

Sister’s Meeting the Mountains (April 6-8)

The Annual Silverton Sisters’ Meeting in the Mountains is a weekend packed with phenomenal expert-only skiing, networking, inspiration and education. Guests can participate in educational and inspirational presentations from the most respected women in the industry. For more information, visit www.silvertonmountain.com.

Steamboat

Women’s Ski Camp

Two of Steamboat’s Olympians, Deb Armstrong and Ann Battelle, host Steamboat’s Women’s Ski Camps with certified, experienced female coaches. Emphasis is on camaraderie, fun and skill improvement. Steamboat pros create a positive atmosphere that maximizes learning during the three-day clinics. For more information, visit www.steamboat.com.

Telluride

Women’s Ski & Wellness Week

The Telluride Women’s Ski & Wellness Week was started by Annie Varielle-Savath in 1981, and will celebrate the 36th anniversary in 2018. It is the ultimate ski and yoga retreat. Attendees enjoy a week full of yoga, meditation, wellness speakers and après fun with expert ski instruction, no matter their level of expertise.

SheRide Snowboard Camp

The SheRide Women’s Snowboard Camp provides lessons to all levels of snowboarders, from never-ever riders to advanced double-black riders. The SheRide coaching team is a professionally certified, all-women team who understand the biodynamics of the body and the power of the mind when snowboarding. For more information, visit www.tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park

Women’s Ski Camps

Winter Park Resort offers Women’s Ski Camps for women to fully immerse themselves in the experience of skiing. Camps are coached by specially trained women instructors and provide a laid-back, supportive environment. The camps offer first tracks access and après ski experiences. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek

Ladies’ Ski and Snowboard Clinics

Wolf Creek hosts Ladies’ Ski and Snowboard Clinics on date specific Sundays during the season. Ladies’ Days offer clinics taught by qualified women instructors. These lessons are designed to get women on the mountain and connected with a network of other women who also enjoy being on their skis or snowboards. Open to beginners up to advanced intermediates. For more information, visit www.wolfcreekski.com.