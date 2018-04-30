International Skiing History Association Presents First Steward of Skiing History Award to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

To a Millennial just coming up in the snowsports industry, skiing history might be Bode Miller.

To those a bit older, the sport has a 150-year-plus history in its modern era, not to mention ancient roots that stretch back 10,000 years to its likely birthplace in the Altay Prefecture of China.

And now, the International Skiing History Association (ISHA), the non-profit association that preserves the rich heritage of skiing worldwide, presented its first Steward of Skiing History Award to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Ishpeming, Michigan. Accepting the award on behalf of the Hall of Fame was Justin Koski, executive director. ISHA president Seth Masia presented the honor during the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Snowsport History Celebration and annual induction festivities, held at the Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows ski resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., from April 12-15.

In addition to a plaque, the Hall of Fame award will be covered in an upcoming issue of Skiing History, ISHA’s bimonthly magazine that covers the sport’s illustrious past, and through social media.

In accepting the honor, Koski said, “Since 1954, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame has worked hard to keep skiing history relevant and exciting, while ensuring that the stories, lives and contributions of our honored Hall of Fame members are told and remembered. We’re grateful that our efforts are appreciated by ISHA and the industry.”

Adds Masia, “Through years of collaboration with ISHA and other regional museums and organizations, the Hall has established itself as the permanent and perpetual home to skiing history’s legends. It is by simple virtue of who they are and what they do, that the ISHA board of directors chose them for this honor.”

Established in early 2018, the Stewards of Skiing History Award honors museums and other organizations that share the heritage, history and legacy of skiing with the world.

In addition to publishing Skiing History six times a year in print and online, ISHA also maintains skiinghistory.org, the internet’s most extensive website for information about the sport’s history, and presents annual awards for lifetime achievement and the year’s best ski history books, films and creative media.

About the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum is the only national hall of fame dedicated exclusively to skiing and snowboarding in America. It provides the ultimate and lasting recognition for those American skiers who excelled nationally and internationally as competitors or contributors to the advancement of skiing in all of its forms. Its Honor Roll of over 400 honored members reflects the richness and diversity of American skiing, from the early pioneer ski jumpers to today’s stars like Glen Plake, Tommy Moe, Picabo Street, and Jonny Moseley. www.skihall.com

About ISHA

The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history and to increase public awareness of the sport’s heritage. It is recognized worldwide as an important resource for comprehensive, accurate information on the history of ski resorts, personalities, equipment, technique and events. ISHA’s 1,500 members – including resort and industry leaders, World Cup and Olympic racers, leading authors and historians, and passionate skiers from two dozen nations – share a love of the sport and its rich past. Six times a year, the association publishes a bimonthly magazine called Skiing History. For more information, including details on membership, view skiinghistory.org.