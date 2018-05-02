Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) (“Peak” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded U.S. ski resorts, announced today strong initial sales for the Company’s 2018/19 season pass offerings, including the Peak Pass. Consolidated season pass sales through April 30, 2018 increased 14% on a unit basis and 16% on a dollar basis, compared to the prior year, driven by continued broad interest in the Peak Pass among Northeast skiers and riders, including a 47% increase in unit sales of the unlimited, unrestricted Drifter Pass for 18- to 29-year-olds.

Jesse Boyd, Vice President of Operations, commented, “Season pass sales are a major contributor to our success and a key source of stability within our business. Their ongoing growth demonstrates our customers’ favorable view of the skiing and riding experience we deliver across our diversified mountain portfolio. Our Midwest season pass sales have been very healthy, as enthusiasm for our mountains carried forward following a good 2017/18 winter season. In addition, our Peak Pass continues to gain traction in the Northeast as customers more fully appreciate our simple approach to the season pass, as we offer unlimited and unrestricted access to ski and ride at any of our Northeast resorts, at any time.

“We believe our Peak Pass, the industry’s most popular East Coast multi-mountain season pass product, delivers an unbeatable value for our guests, particularly with our ongoing improvements at Mount Snow, including the soon to open Carinthia base lodge, and our Hunter North expansion at Hunter Mountain, which will debut this winter.”

About Peak Resorts

Headquartered in Missouri, Peak Resorts is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded ski resorts in the U.S. The company operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest, 13 of which are company owned.

The majority of the resorts are located within 100 miles of major metropolitan markets, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and St. Louis, enabling day and overnight drive accessibility. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. To learn more, visit the company’s website at ir.peakresorts.com or follow Peak Resorts on Facebook for resort updates.

For further information, or to receive future Peak Resorts news announcements via e-mail, please contact JCIR, at 212-835-8500 or skis@jcir.com.

