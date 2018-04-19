James Coleman and Mountain Capital Partners Enter into Operating Agreement with Nordic Valley Ski Area

James Coleman, managing partner of Mountain Capital Partners, recently announced that he is entering into an operating agreement with Skyline Mountain Base, LLC to manage and operate Nordic Valley Ski Resort.

“We’re excited to add Nordic Valley to our family of ski resorts and begin working with the resort staff,” stated James Coleman, managing partner of Mountain Capital Partners. “Nordic Valley is a fantastic ski area and is consistent with our goals as a company of making skiing affordable to everyone in order to continue growing the sport.”

Nordic Valley Ski Resort, located in Eden, UT and only 25 minutes from downtown Ogden, was first established in 1968. Nordic Valley offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced terrain for skiing and snowboarding with 140 skiable acres, 23 trails, four lifts, a terrain park, and snowmaking which covers 60 percent of terrain. The Utah ski area receives an average of 300 inches of snow annually, and has a 965 foot vertical. It also features a day lodge, rental shop and ski & snowboard school.

“We are very happy to partner with Mountain Capital Partners, who will run the operations of Nordic Valley starting this month,” stated Laurent Jouffray, Skyline Mountain Base, LLC board member. “We’re committed to the success of the resort and its future developments, and are confident that it will become one of the best ski resort destinations in the U.S.”

Nordic Valley is a family-friendly resort, known for its ski and ride school and beginner terrain. The boutique ski area became known internationally as the best downhill training ski area for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Coleman announced that the 2018/2019 Nordic Valley season pass has been reduced this year and will be offered at $299 for adults and includes unlimited access with no blackout dates to Nordic Valley, as well as Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in New Mexico, Pajarito Mountain in New Mexico, and Hesperus Ski Area in Colorado, which are also managed by Mountain Capital Partners.

Mountain Capital Partners also offers the Power Pass at $599 for adults which provides endless mountain experiences at ski resorts in Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona, and will now include the Nordic Valley Ski

Resort. With the Power Pass, ski enthusiasts receive unlimited access with no blackout dates to Purgatory Resort, Arizona Snowbowl, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, Hesperus Ski Area and Nordic Valley. The Power Pass also offers three free days at partner ski resorts including: Copper Mountain (CO), Powder Mountain (UT), Loveland Ski Area (CO), Monarch Mountain (CO), Grand Targhee Ski Resort (WY), Brundage Mountain Resort (ID), and more. The 2018/2019 Power Pass is currently on sale at the lowest price of the year through Apr. 20, 2018. All kids who are in fourth grade and younger receive a FREE 2018/2019 season pass. For more information, visit the Purgatory Power Pass webpage here.

In the summer, Nordic Valley offers a variety of activities for all ages, including lift-served mountain biking and hiking, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 400-foot long slip-n-slide, bungee trampoline, Nordic Nights Saturday evening concert-series, and more.

Skyline Mountain Base, LLC is a group of U.S. and European investors.

For more information on Nordic Valley, visit NordicValley.com.

Headquartered in Durango, Colo., Mountain Capital Partners (MCP) owns and manages the largest collection of ski resorts in the Southwest, including Purgatory Resort, Arizona Snowbowl, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain, Hesperus Ski Area and Colorado’s largest snowcat skiing operation, Purgatory Snowcat Adventures, as well as Nordic Valley Ski Resort. In total, the resorts feature more than 38,000 skiable acres, 268 trails, 36 lifts, 15 terrain parks, plus a variety of summer activities, such as mountain bike trails, scenic chairlift rides, an alpine slide, a new mountain coaster at Purgatory Resort (coming in summer 2018), and more. James Coleman is the managing partner of MCP, which has invested more than $40 million at its five resorts over the past four years alone, adding new chairlifts, trails, snowmaking, and other improvements.