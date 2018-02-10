Marker GripWalk Locks Up More Brand Partners at Snow Show

For more than six decades Marker has been synonymous with innovation and safety in skiing. Hannes Marker presented the world’s first safety release binding back in 1952. In the 1970s his M series with automatic heel release, revolutionized the bindings market. With the launch of the Duke in 2007 and the continued development of the Royal Family, Marker has set new standards in the Freeride and Freestyle segments.

The GripWalk family announced during the show that it is welcoming three new members. The addition of Atomic and Salomon, as well as Rossignol, Lange and Look will further strengthen the leading market position of the unprecedented walkability system from Marker.

Together with the existing pool of GripWalk partners — K2, Tecnica, Nordica, Fischer, Head, Blizzard, Tyolia, Marker, Dalbello and Völkl — these additions raise GripWalk to a prominent position in just its third year on the market.

GripWalk is a sole/binding system developed by Marker to make walking in ski boots significantly more comfortable, while also reducing the chances of slipping. Yet the GripWalk system also guarantees outstanding on-snow performance.

The GripWalk sole features a rockered profile that supports the natural rolling motion of the foot. Composed from a special rubber mix and a clever ribbed profile, boots with the technology effectively reduce slipping on any surface, from wet tiles in ski lodges to icy parking lots.

GripWalk-labeled ski bindings are designed with perfectly fitting contact points, ensuring optimal power transfer to the ski and precise, reliable release when needed. All GripWalk ski bindings correspond to ISO 9462 (the Alpine norm) and its safety standards.

GripWalk soles can easily be mounted onto GripWalk-compatible ski boots. All that’s needed is a screwdriver and five minutes. Boots with the GripWalk option can be also retrofitted at any time.

For more details on the GripWalk system and the system partners, visit grip-walk.com

Being able to work closely together with some of the world’s biggest and well-renowned ski companies allows Marker to not only develop their own top level binding components, but to also design factory systems that are perfectly matched to the individual skis. Since the launch of Protective Snow Equipment in 12/13 season, the company located in Penzberg, Germany, is also introducing innovations in the sector of helmets, goggles and body protectors.