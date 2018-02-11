B4BC’s Shred the Love Winter Series

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Shred the Love is back for 2018 and invites friends to join in the crusade to stomp out breast cancer through participating in on-mountain activities and online fundraising.

The 2018 Winter Series of fundraising events are set to take over 11 different mountain resorts with 14 weekends of events to raise awareness and funds for B4BC’s Education Outreach and Survivor Support programs.

B4BC has partnered with the following upcoming mountains and events through April, to present the 2018 Shred the Love Winter Series of 14 events:

6. Feb 17.2018 Alpine Meadows, CA

7. Feb 24.2018 Taos Ski Valley, NM

8. Feb 25.2018 Mountain High, CA

9. Mar 3.2018 Purgatory Resort, CO

10. Mar 11.2018 Mountain High, CA

11. Mar 24.2018 Brighton, UT

12. Mar 31 2018 Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA

13. Mar 31.2018 Mammoth Mountain, CA

14. April 6.2018 It’s Tits! Boreal, CA

Created in 2011 by B4BC, the Shred the Love Series was formed to provide a nationwide platform for friends, fun & fundraising – inspired by our love of snowboarding and our passion for our mission of preventing breast cancer among young people.

Each Shred the Love event is unique in that mountain partners are encouraged to build their own experiences with their local community. Events are usually one or two days, depending on the array of activities offered on and off the snow. Snow activities can include board-a-thons, rail jams, banked slaloms, ladies ride sessions and even snow tube races! A part of every event is the B4BC Tribute Ride, where people can dedicate their participation in the ride to a loved one who has battled (breast) cancer, and post their name on our Tribute Board.

Other events during Shred the Love Weekends may be evening or early morning yoga sessions, art and silent auction fundraisers with wine and chocolate tastings, local live music and Dj’s, sponsor villages with product sampling, raffles and prizing. Always lots of good vibes and fun for all!

The B4BC Educational tent is at every event and fulfills a big part of our mission. Our team members provide peer-to-peer communication and education materials on how to reduce your breast cancer risk. Attendees can also learn how to perform a breast self-exam with a hands-on opportunity to experience what a cancerous lump feels like through the use of life-like jelly breast molds. Providing this experience to young people is a cornerstone of B4BC’s Educational outreach.

The fundraising aspect of Shred the Love events insures that we can continue to keep the B4BC Educational outreach booth on the road year-round, bringing our unique educational approach to school campuses, action sports events and youth lifestyle events nationwide. Every year, we touch over 100,000 individuals with our educational outreach.

This year, Shred the Love is presented by SUJA – who will be sampling their juice onsite at select events. We are very grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters of B4BC & Shred the Love, especially those that have provided prizes and auction items for this year’s fundraising efforts: 686, Arbor, Armada, Coal, DaKine, Four Sigmatic, Gnu, Nixon, Skullcandy, Suja, Thirtytwo, Union, Vans, Von Zipper, Yes, Yeti.

We also always welcome the support of new sponsors. Their generosity is what keeps our mission alive and keeps us touching lives.

There are many ways to get involved… Find out more about Shred the Love events or create your own fundraising page. Go to https://b4bc.org/shredthelove/

BOARDING FOR BREAST CANCER (B4BC) is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit foundation providing Education, Awareness and Survivor Support programs for young people. Founded in 1996, B4BC hosts year round grassroots events, educational outreach and survivor wellness retreats to further its mission of “promoting awareness, early detection and the importance of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of cancer prevention.”