Winners for New England Winter Regional Retailer of the Year/New England Winter Regional Rep of the Year Announced

The votes are in!

EORA/NESR is pleased to announce the 2018 award winners for New England Winter Regional Retailer of the Year and New England Winter Regional Rep of the Year.

Based on a voting process that included all the New England winter sales reps, Rich Brachold, owner of Village Ski & Snowboard Shop in Franklin, Massachusetts, earned the Winter Retailer of the Year award. Rich and his wife Nancy started their business in 1988 and for many years, carried a wide range of products. Since 2000, they’ve specialized in just skiing and snowboarding, and service a dedicated customer base from all over the region.

Brad Bunker was named the 2018 Winter Rep of the Year. Brad has been a member of the association since 1976 and represents Dare2B, Reusch Gloves, Purnell and Elan Blanc. He lives with his family in New Hampshire.

Congratulations to both Rich and Brad for being acknowledged by their peers for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

Keep apprised of news and events at www.eora.org and www.nesr.org.