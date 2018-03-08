New E-Course Helps Beginner Skiers Prepare Before the Slopes

An innovative online Introduction to Skiing Course will help you prepare so you know what to expect before you get to the slopes. The new e-course created with content from the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) and SKI Magazine is designed as a comprehensive guide just for beginners.

The course will teach you about all about skiing starting with the basics, like what to expect when renting equipment and how the equipment works. It also covers topics like how to put on your skis and ride a chairlift, and explains certain skills, like steering your skis and controlling your speed, so you can have fun and feel safe on the mountain.

Michael Rogan and Eric Lipton are the course instructors. Both have experience teaching across skill levels, from beginners who have never skied to members of the U.S. Ski Team. Rogan and Lipton are also part of the elite PSIA-AASI Team, which is made up of the best ski instructors in the country who in addition to teaching students how to ski, help teach other ski instructors how to be better teachers.

“Anyone who takes this course will learn a lot from such experienced ski instructors,” said Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI’s CEO. “The course gives you the opportunity to learn from the best in the comfort of your own home. Michael and Eric will take the mystery out of skiing by showing you what to expect—they make skiing easy and fun!”

“I teach a lot of beginners,” Rogan said. “I love getting people hooked on skiing and helping them find a love for the mountains in winter. There is nothing better than seeing the sparkle in a student’s eye when they figure out how to make their skis work for them. Skiing lets you participate in a new type of adventure.”

The course is designed for anyone who wants to try skiing for the first time and beginners who have done some skiing, but want to learn more tips and techniques to take their skiing to the next level.

Rogan explains the course does not take the place of an on-snow lesson, but it does provide a strong foundation so that an instructor can help you refine the skills learned in this course when you work with them at the resort.

The online course is divided into six-parts, and each lesson uses a variety of formats including photo descriptions, video, and interactive content to encourage learning and understanding.

“I love working with first timers to create memorable moments on snow and ensure their winter experience will be one that students will return to again and again,” Lipton said. He explains that if you are just starting out, the Introduction to Skiing Course will help you build your confidence so your experience on the slopes is comfortable and enjoyable.

The online course is available at https://www.aimadventureu.com/courses/intro-to-skiing-registration for $89. After purchase, access the course anytime, anywhere from a computer, smartphone, or tablet. The course is designed to be taken in six weeks, but unlimited access allows you to take the course at your own time and pace.

PSIA-AASI is a nonprofit education association with a membership of more than 32,000 men and women dedicated to promoting snowsports through instruction. The association establishes certification standards for ski and snowboard instructors and develops education materials to be used as the core components of most ski and snowboard school training. The PSIA-AASI Team is a hand-selected team of 30 individuals that are the “best of the best” ski and snowboard instructors and help promote the organization’s educational programs. Learn more at TheSnowPros.org or via PSIA-AASI’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.