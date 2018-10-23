NSP and Subaru Renew Partnership

Lakewood, Colo. — The National Ski Patrol (NSP) and Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) have renewed their partnership for another two years.

“We are very excited to renew this partnership between the National Ski Patrol and Subaru,” said NSP Executive Director Meegan Moszynski. “Ski patrollers are ambassadors of safety on their mountains, and Subaru builds the safest cars on the market. Their all-wheel drive capability helps ensure that patrollers can get to their mountains in any road condition.”

This is a continuation of a long-standing partnership, as Subaru has been the official vehicle of NSP for more than 20 years. In addition to offering safe, weather-appropriate vehicles to patrollers, the two organizations have teamed up to sponsor a scholarship fund aimed at sending avalanche dogs and their handlers to the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue International Dog School, a biennial winter program that trains avalanche rescue dogs. Avalanche rescue dogs are an amazing resource for ski patrols, as one dog can search a far larger area in much less time than even a dozen trained humans. The scholarship fund, which covers the cost of tuition, food, and board for each recipient, was designed for dog teams whose resort cannot afford the school fees. Currently entering its third year, the Subaru/NSP Avalanche Dog Training School Scholarship Fund will expand its program to offer five scholarships this year.

The Subaru and NSP partnership is also brought to life through Subaru WinterFest, the automaker’s winter event series that promotes safety and winter sports throughout the country. During Subaru WinterFest events this season, Subaru will donate $1 to the scholarship fund for every Subaru information form received. At specific Subaru WinterFest events, patrollers will also be staging avalanche rescue demonstrations with their dogs.

“As fierce advocates for both the outdoors and welfare of animals, Subaru is proud to partner with the National Ski Patrol in creating a scholarship fund for avalanche rescue dogs,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing, Subaru of America Inc. “Able to search significantly larger areas than human rescue teams, these skilled canines are tremendous assets to patrollers nationwide, and we are excited to help expand this important ogram this upcoming year.”

In addition, Subaru will also select nine NSP ambassadors to share their experiences with Subaru on social media. Patrollers will document their day-to-day activities, including driving Subaru vehicles, and one year-round patroller will showcase what it’s like to patrol on skis, as well as on a bike during the summer. Select patrollers will be profiled on the NSP website and the Subaru website.

About the National Ski Patrol

The National Ski Patrol is a federally chartered nonprofit membership association dedicated to serving the public and the mountain recreation industry. For 80 years, the NSP has been at the forefront of safety and emergency care education programs. The association’s 30,000 members represent 98 percent of the nation’s patrollers. For more information, access www. nsp.org.

For further comments or interviews regarding the NSP, please call NSP Communications Manager Candace Horgan at (303) 988-1111, x2625.