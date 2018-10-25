Fischer Announces Grants Program to Support Skiing Access & Engagement

Fischer Skis is proud to announce the Fischer Grants program, an ongoing grant program aimed at promoting access and engagement to skiing in the United States. With a first-year commitment of $20,000 in support for ski programs, the Fischer Grants will focus on youth and underserved ski populations, snowmaking efforts, education and outreach.

“Skiing faces a number of challenges: economic, cultural, and the unpredictability of winter which make growth difficult,” described Fischer Skis Director of Marketing, Matt Berkowitz. “We’re dedicating this chunk of our marketing budget to do more than grow interest in Fischer, but to grow interest in skiing.”

With a history of equipment support to outreach and nonprofit programs, the Fischer Grants program is an evolution of Fischer’s past outreach and a commitment to the sport. The first-ever of these annual grants was granted to Duluth Cross Country as a matching grant to support their forthcoming snowmaking efforts.

“The Grand Avenue Nordic Center is an exciting project bringing new Nordic ski trails, the first in the region with full snowmaking ability, to Duluth Minnesota. With amenities like, lights, snowmaking, and daily grooming, all along a public transportation line, Grand Avenue Nordic will bring skiing to a new level in the Duluth region for skiers of all abilities. The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club is thrilled that Fischer is supporting our vision with a grant to help complete this transformative project!,” described Nils Arvold, a representative for and member of the Duluth XC club.

“This is a logical place for us to launch the Fischer Grants program,” described Fischer Nordic National Sales Manager, Steve Reeder. The Duluth project will increase access to skiing for kids, promote healthy lifestyles and help curb the effects climate change has on variable winters in the area. We’re thrilled to be able to support Duluth XC with this first Fischer Grant.”