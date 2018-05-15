Ortovox Issues Precautionary Recall of 3+ Avi Transceivers

Ortovox is launching a precautionary recall of 3+ avalanche beacons running software version 2.1.

This is due to a rarely occurring software error that can cause a disruption of the transmission function, potentially prolonging the search process.

While no known accidents have occurred as a consequence of the error, Ortovox is recalling and updating all 3+ beacons running 2.1 software as a precautionary measure. Affected devices can be sent back to Ortovox beginning May 25, 2018.

Devices affected by the recall may no longer be used without the required software update.

Th1s precaut ionary recall appl1es exclusively to ORTOVOX 3+ avalanche transce1 vers running software version 2.1.

3+ dev1ces runn1 ng software versions 1.0,1.1, 2.0, 2.2- no matter what color – and all other ORTOVOX avalanche t ransceivers (51+, 51, ZOOM) are not affected.

Ortovox was founded in 1980 and has been selling the 3+ since 2010. Despite comprehensive quality control measures, they said they have now discovered a scenario that had never before occurred in the QA processes.

For more information on how to proceed, visit www.ortovox.com/recall-3plus.