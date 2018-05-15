DPS Skis Appoints VP of Global Sales and NA Sales Director

DPS, purveyors of some of the world’s most advanced skis, announced it has hired sports industry stalwarts Sergio Kiehl and Steve Kropf as part of the brand’s internal sales team expansion.

Kiehl will take on the role of Vice President of Global Sales while Kropf becomes the brand’s North American Sales Director.

“With the vast opportunity that Phantom permanent base glide treatment presents, new ski technologies coming into the fold and ski boots on the horizon, the need for additional talent within our internal sales team became necessary,” said Stephan Drake, founder and CEO of DPS. “The combination of broad-reaching skill sets that Sergio and Steve bring to DPS will enhance the path to proverbial global domination.”

Kiehl comes to DPS with over two decades of sales and product merchandising experience gained while working for UVEX, Adidas/Reebok, Nike and Puma. During his time at these leading global sporting goods brands he championed business development in both mature and emerging markets. Kiehl’s extensive knowledge of the international marketplace will play an integral role in allowing DPS to meet the growing demand for its products.

Kropf joins DPS after fruitful tenures that included market-disrupting new product launches, double digit growth and successful rep force management at Dynafit/Salewa, Black Diamond, Indigo and Life-Link. Under his new title Kropf will be responsible for solidifying key account involvement, North American sales rep management and positioning DPS for continued expansion among a growing number of retail doors.

Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah, DPS designs the world’s most advanced ski products by fusing space age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes. DPS is responsible for the world’s first and only pure pre-pregnated carbon fiber sandwich ski, the first 120mm-waisted powder pintail, the first rockered ski with sidecut, the Spoon – a convex three-dimensional shoveled ski with radical edge bevel and Phantom, a paradigm-shifting permanent, one time application base-coating that forever eliminates the need for waxing skis and snowboards. DPS products are sold on five continents and are the trusted brand of choice for serious skiers worldwide. For more information visit www.dpsskis.com or call +1.801.413.1737.

Business Contacts

Sergio Kiehl: sergio.kiehl@dpsskis.com, Steve Kropf: steve.kropf@dpsskis.com