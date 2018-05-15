Urban Adventures Outdoor Demo will make Denver Debut Downtown at Confluence Park July 22

Outdoor Retailer, the premier trade event and community gathering for the outdoor industry, announced today its popular demo experience, this year called “Urban Adventures,” will make its Denver debut downtown at Confluence and Commons Parks, on Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located within walking, biking and free shuttle distance from all points downtown, and just five minutes by foot from Union Station, buyers from all categories are invited to “see, try and buy.” Urban Adventures will showcase products and trends in paddle, running/trail running, overland, camping, climbing, technology, fly fishing and more alongside the latest outdoor technologies.

The event will stage along the banks of the Platte River, at Commons Park, and take over the sandy beach at Confluence Park as a launch point for paddle demos up and down the Cherry Creek and Platte Rivers. Participants will have access to the whitewater features of Confluence Park itself.

The move to downtown Denver gives Outdoor Retailer the opportunity to work with local retailers and Outdoor Retailer brands to create consumer events separate from the Demo Experience, promoting the use of in-season, immediately available products while celebrating the outdoor lifestyle.

“Denver’s unique downtown outdoor landscape makes the first demo in the city not only exciting and insightful, but efficient for buyers flying in,” said Nicholson. “We also benefit from a strong retail presence. We know our event is going to generate a lot of interest and curiosity from the thousands of people living and working in the area that day, and we want to connect them with the retailers who have the gear they can try and buy now.”

Who Should Exhibit:

Paddle: whitewater, SUP, canoe, kayak, paddles, accessories, apparel

Running/trail running: footwear, apparel, packs, hydration, accessories

Overland: vehicles, accessories

Camping: tents, hammocks, packs, furniture, backcountry kitchen, accessories, apparel, footwear

Climbing: indoor, outdoor, hardgoods, footwear, apparel, accessories

Fly Fishing: rods, reels, nets, apparel, footwear, accessories

Yoga/Pilates: mats, apparel, footwear, accessories

Technology: solar, cameras, GPS, fitness trackers, lighting

Emerging brands/trendsetters: those who want to demonstrate their products and ideas in an urban outdoor setting

Advocacy groups: participation, water conservation, rivers, parks

Who Should Attend:

Buyers

Reps

Media

Trend forecasters

R&D teams

For information about exhibit opportunities at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, Outdoor Retailer Winter Market, or Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, contact Krista Dill, director of sales, at Krista.Dill@outdoorretailer.com for further information.

