Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show Lodging

We have gotten a few calls and questions about the lodging in Denver for the new and combined Winter Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show this January 2018. If you are trying to make reservations through the hotels directly, it’s likely that you are being told that they are sold out.

Outdoor Retailer has done a good job to ensure that rooms are available, but you do need to book through them directly due to the demand for this combined show – if you try to book directly, you likely will not find availability.

Here’s the link to book your lodging for Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

From the Outdoor Retailer website:

Housing is officially open for Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018!

Reservations are provided by EventSphere, the official housing partner of Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018.

Make a hotel reservation two ways:

If you would like to book blocks of rooms, suite requests and meeting space please make a request here.

Benefits of booking within the official housing block include:

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show exclusive rates

Flexible cancellation policies

Reservation relocation protection

U.S. based contact center open 24/7, 365

Exclusive promotions and perks

Pre-arrival acknowledgement emails including a hotel confirmation number will be provided approximately seven days prior to arrival

On-site customer support presence at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

EventSphere, the official housing provider of Outdoor Retailer, is available to answer any of your Denver hotel questions. Please contact EventSphere at ORhousing@outdoorretailer.com.