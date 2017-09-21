Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo Returns to Denver for 26th Year

Coloradans getting ready for winter outdoor recreation know the place for the best bargains on skis, snowboards, boots, outerwear, clothing, lift tickets, lodging, and lesson packages is at the annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo, presented by Schomp Automotive.

The 26th annual shopping and family fun happens Nov. 10-12, 2017, in Hall C of the Colorado Convention Center, downtown Denver. Colorado Ski & Golf brings excess inventory from all their Front Range locations along with special buys from manufacturers and merchandise from mountain stores to the Expo to create the single, largest ski sale of the year.

Colorado’s mountain resorts participate during the Expo to share information about new improvements at their resorts, sell discounted lift tickets and season passes, and offer Expo-only deals on ski school, lodging, and special programs. Adults love the bargains but kids love the interactive attractions that include a high ropes course, climbing wall, fitness challenge, and learn-to-ski dry slope for newcomers. Admission remains $15 for adults or $12 with a discount coupon available in The Denver Post or at any Colorado Ski & Golf store and online at www.skisnowexpo.com. Kids 12 and under are free. Paid admission includes a one-year subscription to SKI Magazine and a $10 gift card from GetSkiTickets.com. Expo hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10; Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Expo has become a target for new residents to Denver and the Front Range who want to learn more about Colorado resorts and how to become skiers and snowboarders through the variety of discounted “first-timer” lesson and lift ticket packages. Some programs even offer first timers a free season pass after completing their first few days of lessons. Long time Coloradans depend on the great deals and the opportunity to gather information from dozens of resort representatives from throughout Colorado, the western United States and Canada. Skiers and riders purchasing the increasingly popular multi-resort, multi-state, even multi-national season passes can pick up information about these out-of-state mountain destinations on their skiing and riding bucket list.

The SIA Nordic Village Interactive Zone returns with snowshoes and cross-country ski equipment for a dry land introduction to both sports for children and adults. Participants can also pump up their heart rate on the Ski Erg machine that offers a physical introduction to cross-country movements. A biathlon exhibit includes a laser rifle and target for testing aiming ability with a pounding heart rate.

New this year is the Ski.com Powder Pavilion. Staffed by mountain travel experts from Ski.com, as well as representatives from Hokkaido, Japan and several from Canada including Red Mountain Resort, Whitewater Resort (Nelson), Panorama, and R.K. Heliski on British Columbia’s Powder Highway. Powder and heli-skiing trips to these destinations can be booked at the Expo with prices for guided trips starting at $1,630 that include seven nights lodging, six days of guided skiing, ground transportation and more

Topping the list of favorites is the return this year of the Mountain Activity Center and the high ropes course for kids with plenty of obstacles to challenge participants on the airborne course that stretches above the Expo crowd. A climbing wall with two different routes to the top is always a magnet for future mountain climbers. The fast-paced and always busy Eliteam Training Center returns with their timed obstacle course which provides a “snapshot” of kid’s basic fitness and flexibility. Kids can race the clock and their friends to compare results and practice to improve their times.

In the Slackers Slackline Competition and Demo Area, pros wow the crowds with their agility and tricky maneuvers on the wobbly cord. First-timers can even take a turn and test their skills and bounce- ability on the wiggly cord. Adults with aspirations of testing the cowboy lifestyle can take a spin on the mechanical bull sponsored by Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Newcomers to the sport of skiing can visit Loveland’s gently-pitched Kid’s Slope staffed by experienced instructors and sample this easy introduction to skiing. Burton’s Riglet Park will also be back so that little snowboarders can have their first experience sliding on a tiny snowboard on their entry level snowboarding course.

The high-flying antics of the Flying Aces as seen on the Today and Ellen DeGeneres shows are an annual crowd pleaser with world-class athletes from skiing, snowboarding, gymnastics, and trampoline performing in a double trampoline exhibition that showcases their extreme athleticism while US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame member Kris “Fuzz” Fedderson will showcase the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea by providing insights on the skills these athletes are using for several on snow winter Olympic disciplines.

After a long day of shopping and playing, adults can take a break with a cold brew in the Rocky Mountain Beer Garden.