Evo Innovates Retail Practices Through La Familia Program

Online retailer Evo is introducing a new retail strategy that may bridge at least one gap in communication and in the marketplace between online sellers and brick and mortar specialty retailers.

The La Familia program is Evo’s approach “to creating an omni-channel customer experience while promoting retailer health throughout our industry by partnering with local, specialty retail nationwide.” There are a number of layers to “La Familia,” but at its most basic level, Evo says it will partner with independent retailers in key markets, shipping orders directly into their stores to create a better customer service experience.

While evo and the specialty retail partners want to serve the same customer, they each offer something unique that the other can’t, and the online brand says this creates an opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership that ultimately provides the customer with the best experience.

La Familia partner retailers include:

Colorado:

Basalt Bike & Ski Aspen, CO

Basalt Bike & Ski Basalt, CO

Slope Style Breckenridge, CO

Bent Gate Mountaineering Golden, CO

Basalt Bike & Ski Carbondale, CO

Double Diamond Vail, CO

Montana:

Ski Boot RX Billings, MT

Chalet Sports Bozeman, MT

LB Snow Missoula, MT

The White Room Mountain Shop Whitefish, MT

Stumptown Snowboards Whitefish, MT

New Hampshire:

Fire on the Mountain Dover, NH

Lahout’s Ski & Snowboard Shop Lincoln, NH

Oregon:

Crow’s Feet Commons Bend, OR

Berg’s Ski & Snowboard Shop Eugene, OR

Vermont:

Outdoor Gear Exchange Burlington, VT

Basin Sports Killington, VT

Washington:

Pro Ski Service North Bend, WA

The Sports Creel Spokane Valley, WA

Arlberg Sports Wenatchee, WA

For more information on La Familia partner locations and program visit: www.evo.com/locations