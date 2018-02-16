PSIA-AASI Celebrates Advancements in Ski and Snowboard Instruction April 6

This spring marks the 50th anniversary of the 1968 International Congress of Ski Instructors (Interski) that was held in Aspen, Colorado. It was the first and only Interski held in the United States.

To celebrate this milestone, the Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) invites the snowsports community to join them when they host an evening cocktail reception Friday, April 6, 2018 at The Limelight Hotel in Aspen, Colorado.

Honored guests will include alumni members of the original PSIA Team who served as the U.S. delegation to the 1968 Interski. During that Interski, PSIA gained an international reputation by demonstrating the unique contributions of American instructors and an American teaching method. The event set the stage for educational developments and expanded the snowsports industry within the United States.

Mike Porter, a former PSIA Alpine Team Coach and 1975 Interski Team member said, “The 1968 Interski was a watershed moment in that it gave American instructors credibility. At the event, PSIA wanted to show our personality and spirit, and to show we have fun. The sport is a form of recreation after all.”

Other guests will include current PSIA-AASI National Team members and industry partners.

What is Interski?

Interski is the world’s largest gathering of snowsports instructors. The event allows instructors from around the world to come together every four years to share education information and learn from one another for the purpose of advancing snowsports education.

Aspen Interski 50th Reunion Event Details

Friday, April 6, 2018

Aspen’s Limelight Hotel – Living room & lounge area

Heavy appetizers and cash bar 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $35, PSIA-AASI members and non-members welcome.

Register at thesnowpros.org > events > Aspen Interski 50th Reunion. Attendees will be gifted a PSIA-AASI pin to mark the occasion.

“This is a new and a fun opportunity to take your snowsports networking and history skills up a notch, by meeting and celebrating with some of the best instructors in the world,” said Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI CEO. “You’ll leave this event feeling more connected to your peers and skiing education history, filled with the stories that tie us all together.”

The next Interski Congress will be held in Pamorovo, Bulgaria from March 17-23, 2019.