PSIA-AASI Hosts Snowsports Management Seminar at NSAA Winter Conferences

Snowsports school management can learn more about snowsports topics and trends, connect with resort management, and have a seat at the table, by participating in the first ever national Snowsports Management Seminar, hosted by the Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) and held in conjunction with the National Ski Areas Association’s (NSAA) Western and Eastern Winter Conferences.

The Winter Conferences cover topics such as management and talent development, and practical ideas and ways on how to grow the industry by creating and retaining lifelong skiers and riders through snowsports education.

“Snowsports education is important to ensuring skiers and riders enjoy their time on the slopes, and return to the sport,” explains Jeb Boyd, PSIA-AASI team manager. “PSIA-AASI constantly develops new educational materials and resources to help create lifelong skiers and riders. During these seminars, our education leadership will share these insights with attendees.”

During the Snowsports Management Seminar, attendees will hear from industry leader, Laura Moriarty, who’ll provide an insightful keynote discussion about bench strength planning for leadership continuity, team member retention, and talent development in the snowsports industry. Attendees will also spend a half-day skiing and riding with PSIA-AASI national team members to learn about current education focuses, and spend time discussing industry trends with peers on the hill.

“We’re excited to team up with NSAA to provide a comprehensive resource for those who want a better understanding of snowports education topics and trends,” says PSIA-AASI Snowsports School Management Committee chair, Doug Daniels. “This seminar will help attendees strengthen their resort’s guest experience. I highly recommend all snowsports school management teams, general managers, and resort owners and operators, take advantage of this opportunity to learn from Laura and the top education professionals at PSIA-AASI.”

The event fee of $75 provides access to the one day session, a one-day lift ticket, and six continuing education credits:

NSAA Western Conference: Snowbird, Utah

Full Conference: Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Thursday, Jan. 18

Snowsports Management Seminar: Thursday, Jan. 18 (Register NOW)

(Register NOW) Early registration closes Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

NSAA Eastern Conference: Mount Snow, Vermont

Full Conference: Monday, Jan. 29 – Wednesday, Jan. 31

Snowsports Management Seminar: Monday, Jan. 29 (Register NOW)

(Register NOW) Early registration closes Friday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Questions? Email events@thesnowpros.org to learn more. PSIA-AASI is a nonprofit education association with a membership of more than 32,000 men and women dedicated to promoting snowsports through instruction. The association establishes certification standards for ski and snowboard instructors and develops education materials to be used as the core components of most ski and snowboard school training. The PSIA-AASI Team is a hand-selected team of 30 individuals that are the "best of the best" ski and snowboard instructors and help promote the organization's educational programs.