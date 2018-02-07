Rock the Casbah at Beech Mountain’s Retro Ski Weekend

Ski back in time and rock the 1980s like never before during the Totally ’80s Retro Ski Weekend at Beech Mountain.

This year’s event takes place Feb. 22-25 with four days of throwback activities, including the best music lineup in the weekend’s seven years of bending the space-time continuum.

Saturday night’s headliner at Beech Mountain Resort is Charlotte’s Cassette Rewind, the hottest ’80s tribute band in the Carolinas. Born in the ’80s and raised on radio, Cassette Rewind cues up the ultimate high-energy new wave rock experience.

“We’re going to keep people completely engaged, fists in the air, singing as loud as they can and dancing the entire time,” says lead singer Brandon Kirkley. “We’ve added six or seven new songs just for the retro ski weekend.”

It’s such a rad weekend that Kirkley and his bandmates will arrive Thursday evening to take in many of the activities, which range from a dayglo ski parade to a Rubik’s Cube Contest to the widely-popular $500 Totally Retro Apparel Contest.

New events this year include an Over the Top Arm Wrestling Competition on Friday and a 1980s Name That Song Contest on Saturday.

“It’s a total immersion experience we don’t get at any of our other gigs,” Kirkley says. “We play a lot of ’80s shows, but having a full weekend dedicated to 1980s is incredible. We love the retro cars in the ski village, hearing the bands and seeing all the neon on the slopes.”

The righteousness starts Thursday night at Fast Eddie’s with classic rockers DeCarlo, featuring Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston. On Friday night, the Mile High Tavern serves up the retro punk sounds of The Spazmatics from Charleston, S.C.

Other festivities include totally tubular snow tubing, retro karaoke, Ms. Pac Man contest and special guest appearances. Emcees for the weekend are Ace & TJ of the syndicated Ace & TJ radio show.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in 1980s ski clothes on the slopes and retro fashions off, so dig out those leg warmers, acid wash jeans, Members Only jackets and bandanas. Only Beech Mountain takes you back to a time when ski clothes featured shoulder pads, rock stars wore spandex, and video killed the radio star.

For details on the retro weekend, go to: www.BeechMtn.com, or call (800) 468-5506.