Rossignol Group Announces New Lange Global Brand Director

The ROSSIGNOL GROUP, home to the iconic LANGE ski boot brand, announced the appointment of Thor Verdonk as Lange Brand Director.

Since joining the company in 1994, Verdonk has assumed a handful of roles within the Rossignol Group, beginning with his work as Junior Race Program coordinator and moving onto Rossignol Race Director where he was responsible for recognizing and supporting World Cup level athletes, many of whom have gone onto becoming the most successful and world renowned athletes in Alpine ski racing.

Most recently, Verdonk has served as Director of Alpine Product Development for the North American market, where his passion for engineering and product design have allowed him to have a significant role in the commercial successes of Rossignol, Dynastar, Lange, and LOOK brands.

As Brand Director for Lange, Verdonk will be in charge of Lange’s commercial and go-to-market strategies focusing on key company objectives in terms of global turnover, market share, distribution, and SKU management. His vast experience, expertise, and credibility within the world of Alpine ski boots will prove to be critical components in the success of the Lange brand moving forward.

Verdonk officially assumes his new role beginning on February 1, 2018.

A great-fitting ski boot is every skier’s most essential piece of equipment. For over 50 years, LANGE’s attention to foot mechanics and desire to help skiers perform better has resulted in some of the most important innovations in ski boot design. Consistently the industry benchmark, according to the brand, only Lange delivers the award-winning fit and World Cup caliber performance that allows you to Be One with your boots, so you can Be One with your goal.

Headed by Bruno Cercley, the Rossignol Group designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of winter sporting goods equipment, cycling equipment, and apparel. Located in the French Alps near Grenoble, the Group’s global headquarters houses a portfolio of innovative, complementary brands including: Rossignol, Dynastar, Lange, Look, Risport, Kerma, TIME Sport, Raidlight, Vertical, Felt Bicycles, and Dale of Norway. Each has their own storied history and has built their own unique identity, drawing their inspiration from the mountains to deliver end-users AnotherBestDay.