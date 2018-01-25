SIA Welcomes a New Chairman of the Board

Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the non-profit trade association for the winter sports industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Adams as chairman of the board. It also welcomes four other seasoned snowsports industry veterans as members to the board, and says goodbye and thank you to members who are moving on.

Adams, who previously served as board director and has been an SIA board member since 2008, will succeed Mike Noonan, president at Marker Volkl, whose well-served term has ended. Adams has been the VP and Commercial Director of Wintersports Equipment for Amer Sports since 2013, and resides in Ogden, Utah.

“I am thrilled to serve at the helm of SIA’s board, especially now, during this exciting time of transition,” Adams said. “SIA has always played a pivotal role in strengthening the snowsports industry. In its new role, SIA is poised to truly lead the industry, support member business, and promote participation, and the board is going to be instrumental in achieving these goals. We will help the winter industry thrive.”

Prior to Atomic, Adams spent six years with Atomic and 11 years with Salomon North America. Additionally, Adams served as president at Elan Monark in Burlington, Vermont, from 1992 until 1996. He is an active skier and snowboarder with both collegiate competition and coaching experience. Adams has served on several other committees for SIA including nominating, trade show, and research, and he was a former member of the SIA board of directors while at Elan-Monark.

SIA also welcomes industry veterans Dino Dardano, Bruce Old, Jon Rucker, and Jim Satloff as new members of the board.

Dardano joins the SIA board as the president of Hestra, with 12 years of experience developing the brand in the United States. Prior to Hestra, he has had more than 25 years of retail experience in the footwear industry as president of Dardano’s Inc.

Old has been with Patagonia for 27 years, starting as a retail store employee and holding numerous customer-facing positions along the way. He is currently Patagonia’s vice president of global wholesale.

Rucker, the senior vice president of Head/Tyrolia, has been in the ski industry since 1985. He’s worked as a sales and/or tech rep for Salomon, K2, Nordica, and Marker.

Satloff is the cofounder and chairman of Liberty Skis, an independent ski manufacturer based in Vail, Colorado. He has 15 years of experience in the ski industry, and has been on the board of directors for numerous private companies and hedge funds.

SIA also welcomes back current board members who will continue in their role: Johan Malkoski from C3, Eric Tung from Fera, Alex Draper from K2, Wendy Carey from Sierus, Chris Licata from Tecnica, Mike West from Westlife Distribution LLC, Mark Muedeking from DLA Piper LLP, Brooke Mackenzie from Kjus, Elysa Walk from Burton, Chico Bukovansky from Dakine, Rhonda Swenson from Krimson Klover, Kim Miller from Scarpa North America Inc.

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a non-profit, member-owned trade association for the winter sports industry. SIA works year-round with snow-sports suppliers, retailers, resorts, reps, and service providers to develop products and programs that support individual and collective business needs. Through research, education, consumer outreach, retail support, and participation initiatives, SIA drives industry growth on every level. SIA also hosts the annual On-Snow Demo/Ski-Ride Fest and the Industry + Intelligence Day, in addition to other events vital to the health of the winter-sports ecosystem. Learn more at Snowsports.org.