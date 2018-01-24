National Ski Patrol Celebrates 80 Seasons on Friday in Denver

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the National Ski Patrol by Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole. The organization has grown from its humble roots to one with 31,000 members that represent 97 percent of ski areas in the U.S. and 94 percent of all U.S. patrollers.

To kick off its 80th anniversary year, the NSP will hold a party at the Patagonia store on Friday, January 26, 2018, in conjunction with the 2018 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show. The celebration starts at 6 p.m. There will be beer, non-alcoholic drinks, appetizers, live music, and more. There is a donation of $5 for beer cups; proceeds will go to Protect Our Winters, an organization that is mobilizing the outdoor sports community to fight against climate change.

“The NSP’s 80th anniversary is a tremendous milestone,” said NSP Executive Director Meegan Moszynski. “Our organization is stronger than ever as we turn 80 years old. The Outdoor Emergency Care Program is recognized as a standard of training for patrollers and other outdoor industry people, and we continue to grow our number of patrollers and resorts.”

“As a federally chartered nonprofit organization, the NSP is in select company with organizations that ‘engage in patriotic, charitable, historical, and educational activities.’ We are proud of our history, and look forward to many more years of serving the mountain recreationist.”

Learn more about the NSP 80th anniversary celebration event at http://media.nsp.org/index.php/80th-anniversary/.

