Blizzard Tecnica Names Olympic Downhiller Marco Sullivan to Ambassador Program

Blizzard Tecnica announced that Marco Sullivan has been named to the Ambassador Program. Sullivan, a highly decorated downhill skier with over 105 World Cup downhill races, will represent Blizzard Tecnica on and off the slopes.

Sullivan is recognized as a highly skilled world-class ski competitor and personality. As an ambassador to the Blizzard Tecnica program, he will bring the brand to the next level in the racing community at races and on-snow events.

“I am truly excited to be a new ambassador for Blizzard Tecnica! I am on the hill almost every day in the winter and whether I am racing, freeskiing or ski touring Blizzard Tecnica has a set-up that fits my needs,” commented Sullivan. “After 17 years on the US Ski Team I can appreciate great equipment and joining the Blizzard Tecnica team has revitalized my skiing.”

Pearson Neal, National Competition Manager, Blizzard Tecnica, went on to say, “ It is great to bring such a solid and well known team player into our Ambassador program. We are fired up to start working with Marco on his new endeavors as well as his American Downhiller Camps. Marco is a great person who will help us bring the program to the next level.”

Sullivan, who grew up in Lake Tahoe, was on the US Ski Team for 17 years and is a four time Olympian and was on five World Cup Championship teams where he had numerous top ten finishes and podiums. Sullivan retired in 2016 at Kvitfjel World Cup downhill where he placed 18th.

Sullivan continues his love of skiing as a NASTAR pacesetter at championship races across the country. He also founded American Downhiller with other world-class coaches and racers, to offer the best coaching to up and coming downhill racers. The camp launched in 2017 in Mammoth Mountain and will expand dates and locations for 2018.

Tecnica is a leading brand in alpine ski boots, best known for quality, high performance driven product. Located in West Lebanon, NH, the company handles all sales and marketing efforts in the U.S. and collaborates on marketing & product development with the parent company Tecnica Spa located in Giavera del Montello, Italy. Tecnica began producing work and mountain boots in 1960, fast becoming a world leader in footwear design and development. It should be noted that Tecnica created the famed Moon Boot™ in 1970 and the first bi-injected plastic ski boot in 1973. www.tecnicausa.com

Blizzard has quickly become a top brand of alpine skis with technologies that sets them apart from others. Blizzard Sport USA is the distributor of Blizzard Skis in the United States. The Blizzard factory is located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. www.blizzardsportusa.com.