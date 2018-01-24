Sportube Raffle and Fundraiser Celebrates 2018 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show at Denver Convention Center

For 22 years, you’ve known Sportube hard cases as the tried and trusted method for transporting and protecting valuable ski and snowboard equipment when traveling.

Sportube will host a dealer and media raffle for a loaded gear bag, Saturday at 4 pm. and will sell select duffle bags for $50 (a retail value of $130) as a donation to Friends of The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), a non-profit organization to financially support avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado.

Sportube is a leader in winter sport travel luggage all over the world. Their USA Made hard cases ensure gear is protected on every expedition, adventure and well-earned ski/board trip. Sportube cases not only protect nordic and alpine skis & poles and snowboards, but also can be used for transporting fly rods, spear fishing equipment and even swords.

In the soft bag category there is a bag for every travel situation, from extra protective wheeled ski bags, cargo and large boot bags, airline compliant wheelie bags and backpacks and junior sized boot and ski bags. Sportube luggage is adventure ready and will stand the test of time.

The ‘hot’ news this season are the Toaster Elite and Toaster Heated Boot Bags. The bags have three different temperature settings to enable you to start the day off in warm boots. The bags have two power sources: one 110V for a standard outlet and one 12V plug-in for a vehicle.

The 60L Toaster Elite can hold up to two pairs of boots or one pair of boots along with plenty of other gear like a helmet, jacket, goggles, gloves, etc. The slightly smaller 50L Toaster Boot Bag, has a domed entry that allows the bag to fit any large sized boot, helmet, gloves, and plenty of other gear. Both bags come with zip out comfortable floor mats so that your feet don’t ever have to touch the cold hard ground as well as convenient detachable backpack straps to check the bag on the plane. The bags are equipped with strong metal hardware as well as YKK zippers to allow for years of reliable use.

Come by the booth to enter the raffle and win a loaded gear bag or with a $50 donation you can walk away with a $130 duffle bag to take all that swag home and support a great cause. Tax deduction can apply. Sportube will be attending the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show at the Denver Convention center, January 25th- 28th Booth #46000 (upper lever near the main door entrance).

Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (FoCAIC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created to financially support avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado. They accomplish this through fundraising that includes grant writing, events, individual fundraising, corporate partnerships, and our annual spring fundraising campaign. The Friends of the CAIC is the private part of the Friends of CAIC and CAIC partnership.

The CAIC is a program within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, a state government agency. They have 20 staff that work out of 8 offices that cover the mountainous areas of Colorado. The CAIC is the public side of the partnership. The mission of the CAIC is to provide avalanche information, education and promote research for the protection of life, property and the enhancement of the state’s economy. These are the folks that produce the weather and backcountry avalanche forecasts. They teach avalanche classes to school kids, university students, and avalanche workers. The CAIC also works with CDOT to reduce the threat of avalanches to the State Transportation System.

