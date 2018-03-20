Ski Utah Appoints New Director of Content

Ski Utah announced that Hailey Klotz has been promoted to Content Director. Hailey started in her new position as of yesterday, Monday, March 19, 2018. In her new role, she is charged with managing, producing and disseminating dynamic content on SkiUtah.com and Ski Utah’s social media channels with the end goal of inspiring people from across the globe to ski/ride The Greatest Snow on Earth®.

Hailey brings an extensive knowledge of content marketing, passion, creativity and an understanding of Ski Utah’s brand and audiences to the team. Hailey was born in Boise, Idaho and raised in the ski industry. In 2009, Hailey moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah and fell in love with Utah’s mountains, the accessibility, snow quality and the vibrant winter sports industry. Upon graduating with a marketing degree in 2013, Hailey began her career at Ski Utah as the PR Intern. She quickly proved herself to be a valuable and dedicated employee and was offered a full-time position as Marketing Manager. Ski Utah is thrilled to have Hailey further her career and accept the title and responsibilities of Content Director. Hailey’s dedication to Ski Utah, passion for the winter sports industry, organization and creativity will all serve her well in this new role.

To contact Hailey Klotz directly, please email her at: hailey@skiutah.com.

Ski Utah is a membership association representing Utah’s $1.4 billion-dollar wintersports industry, including 14 alpine ski resorts and a membership of over 250 industry partners. The organization has been creating brand awareness of and demand for the Utah wintersports product since its inception in 1978. Ski Utah’s primary functions are concentrated in marketing, public policy and public relations. Information about Ski Utah and its members can be found at skiutah.com, on Instagram and Twitter @SkiUtah and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/skiutahyeti.