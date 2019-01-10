Snowsports Industries America Launches United By Winter

New Climate Platform Aims to Mobilize the Snow Industry Against Climate Change

Park City, UT January 11, 2018. Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced the launch of United By Winter, a climate advocacy platform for the winter sports industry. The campaign is intended to give SIA members the education and tools to address climate change and it’s impacts on the snow industry.

“This is a pivotal time for winter sports. As an industry, we need to take greater actions to respond to the threat of climate change,” said SIA’s president Nick Sargent. “It is time that we all come together and address this issue as a united front.”

Key to the development of the United by Winter campaign, is the deconstruction of the “all or nothing” barriers that have prevented more widespread action in the past. The reality is that addressing climate change is not a one size fits all approach, and that each stakeholder may need to approach the climate issue on their own terms.

By working with a variety of trade group and NGO partners, United By Winter’s approach gives industry stakeholders meaningful, voluntary opportunities to get involved in ways that match their brand and capabilities. The platform educates participating members and provides a road map for them to engage through a range of opportunities. SIA plans to work with members on a case-by-case basis in order to better understand their goals and limitations and to engage them thoughtfully.

“SIA’s goal is to get the majority of our members involved on some level – from light touch social media sharing to heavier advocacy efforts, whichever makes most sense for them, but collectively for a large impact,” said Sargent.

For more information about the campaign, please visit: snowsports.org/climate