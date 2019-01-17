The Ski Monster Names Matt Berkowitz Brand Director

January 2019, Boston, MA – The Ski Monster, a Boston-based retailer announced the hire of Matt Berkowitz as Brand Director. Berkowitz assumes brand communication and more for the rapidly growing 11 year-old company. The Ski Monster began as an online retailer in 2007 before opening an 11,000 square foot flagship store in downtown Boston in September of 2014.

“Customer experience is the most important aspect of our business and with Matt, we have found someone who understands our brand and how to promote it,” described co-owner George Michaelsen.

Berkowitz comes from a fifteen year tenure at Fischer Skis wherein his last role was the director of marketing across all product categories.

“It’s a dream team,” Berkowitz described. “The Ski Monster team is talented, progressive and widely respected and I’m proud to be working with them.”

Berkowitz’s role will be to expand on the award winning presence that Ski Monster has cultivated since it’s inception.

“I’ve watched a mass of changes in ski industry retail and the shops that get it right are the shops that create a great experience, that activate both in-person and online and that offer something beyond just a product on a shelf. This is baked into The Ski Monster DNA and I’m thrilled to amplify it moving forward,” Berkowitz said of his new employer and role which he started at the beginning of December.

To learn more about The Ski Monster, visit them at the Canal Street store or online at theskimonster.com