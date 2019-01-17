The Dahu Swiss Ski Boot Disrupts Alpine Ski Boot Industry

Outdoor Retailer Snow Show at the Denver Convention Center, January 30 – February 1

Eagle, Colo., December 18, 2018 – Designed in Switzerland, the Dahu Swiss boot is a ground-breaking modular design that reimagines the ski boot. Launching for the first time in the North American market, the boot consists of a Grilamid plastic shell featuring a series of strategic cutouts, a Corsair entry system, and a luxurious Italian-made inner Cambium boot liner that’s unlike any ski boot on the market.

Clark Gundlach, Dahu North America president and industry veteran of all things snow mountain related, makes his point. “What does everybody hate about ski boots?” asks Gundlach, “They hurt and it takes a lot of time and effort with a boot fitter to make a ski boot comfortable. We strive to eliminate the need for custom fitting by making a performance-oriented ski boot that’s supremely comfortable right out of the box.”

The Dahu shell’s strategic cutouts alleviate typical pressure points while maintaining external rigidity. The revolutionary Corsair entry process introduces a precisely engineered gull-wing open and close design. The skier has two options, to step into the insulated Cambium liner, lace it up, and then simply step into the shell, or leave the liner in the boot and step in, as a single unit, like a conventional alpine setup. Either way, Dahu boots are easy to get in and out of. This purposeful design lets skiers step out of the shell and walk around warmly and securely in the liner boot alone, a distinct advantage over alpine boots.

The Cambium Boot

A luxurious counterpoint to the shell’s exacting technicality, the Italian-leather Cambium Boot is warm, weatherproof, and made to fit to the unique contours of your feet. The grooved trilock sole profile maximizes energy transfer between boot and shell, and the lugged rubber sole delivers all-conditions traction. The boot features Primaloft® insulation to keep feet warm on the coldest winter days.

Antoine Massy, Senior R&D and Production Manager, at Dahu Sports explains why the Dahu Swiss boot is a game changer, “The shell design is different, of course, and totally unique, with the added beauty of the inner boot. The Dahu inner boot is a true winter boot with high end finishes and premium Italian leather. It’s warm, comfortable and waterproof, built with sophisticated construction, featuring Primaloft® insulation and [a heat reflective] aluminum at the forefoot. Underfoot, the sole is a sandwich of cork and a polyurethane rubber layers as a barrier to the cold.”

Massy adds “ The Cambium boot and Corsair entry system, and really all our designs are in from headquarters in Switzerland and the entire Dahu boot is made in the finest manufacturing facilities in Italy.”

The Écorce 01 Boot

Experience how skiing was meant to be: exacting control, enveloping warmth, uncompromising comfort. Anatomically contoured for women, and for men, the Écorce

01 is available in two configurations to complement skier’s performance demand.

FEATURES:

– Grilamid® polyamide composite shell provides consistent flex at all temperatures.

– Corsair shell design delivers progressive flex 6082

– Aluminum Power Beam drives ideal stance and power transfer

– Micro-adjust buckles enable custom fit

– Interchangeable heel & toe plates (ISO 5355) for longevity

– Velcro Power Strap

Meassures, “there’s no need to get pain, to get performance. You can have comfort, warmth and performance at the same time.”



About DAHU

2019 Dahu Swiss Boots lands in the US, with headquarter offices in Eagle, Colorado.

Designed in Switzerland, the DAHU Swiss boot is a ground-breaking modular design that reimagines the ski boot. To be sold in specialty ski and snow retail stores nationwide.

Dahu’s Swiss headquarters are nestled in the foothills above Lake Geneva, where they sit at the intersection of international culture and alpine geography. To reach the nearby ski resorts of Verbier, Chamonix, Saas Fe, and Crans-Montana, one first passes through the lakeside resort of Montreux, famous for its annual jazz festival. This interchange of music and culture, mountain and valley imbues the brand with a multi-dimensional appreciation for versatility.

