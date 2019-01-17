Dakota Grizzly Celebrates Local Music and Makers: Griffin House Album Tour

Meet National Recording Artist Griffin House Jan 31, at the Dakota Grizzly Booth – Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, Denver, Colorado

Booth 46000 UL

Dakota Grizzly, a heritage apparel brand with a following of makers, artisans, and craftsman across the country, announces that singer and songwriter Griffin House will have an appearance at the trade show booth and will be performing at the Appaloosa Grill the night of January 31, in association with the events of the Winter Snow Show by Outdoor Retailer.

Meet Griffin at the Dakota Grizzly (booth #46000-UL) in the Outdoor Retailer show on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 2:30-4:00 pm. Griffin will then perform live at the Appaloosa Grill for the Midwest Makers Media and Dealer event. The show will be open exclusively to Outdoor Retailer Media and Dealers from 6:30 to 9 p.m., courtesy of Dakota Grizzly, with supporting sponsors: Buck Knives, Chaos Hats, Lamo footwear, Duckworth, Mystery Ranch, and Wigwam socks along with What’s UP PR , Denny Ink., and Inside/Out PR.

Griffin, a singer, songwriter, has been recording and performing for over a decade. House has toured with artists including Ron Sexsmith, Patti Scialfa, Josh Ritter, John Mellencamp, Mat Kearney, and The Cranberries. House has released ten albums throughout his career and continues to headline his own national tours.

Rob Rosenblum, co-owner of Dakota Grizzly, shares his excitement about the event, “Griffin, like many of our maker fans – had discovered the brand even before our collaboration. He exemplifies the spirit of creativity that all makers share whether their craft is performance art or a tangible product. We are thrilled to have him in Denver with the brand for the January Snow Show.”

“Dakota Grizzly offers a fresh interpretation of classic outdoor looks and fabrics with a modern fit. Whether the perfect pairing of chords and lyrics in a song or fabric and fit of your favorite shirt, the best Makers create a product unique among their peers where the details make the difference.” adds Rosenblum.

Dakota Grizzly is honored to be working with House and is looking forward to further collaborations as he tours the country. House will also be featured in the brand’s Spring 2019 Lookbook and website. griffinhousemusic.com

Griffin’s new album, So On and So Forth, an autobiographical account of personal mistakes, change, and growth, offers listeners a chance to reflect on their own experiences and connect with one another’s story. He shares the truth of life, “that as we grow up, we realize what we deeply need, and how we must find happiness in ourselves in the present.”

About Dakota Grizzly

Born of a 70-year lineage of St. Louis garment makers, Dakota Grizzly provides men with a discriminating eye for detail with garments that have a unique design signature. For shirts, pants and outerwear that provide a sophisticated interpretation of classic design, visit www.dakotagrizzly.com.

Dakota Grizzly Contact: Beth Cochran

Cochran@whatsuppr.com, 406.579.7909