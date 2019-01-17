Sportube will be attending the International Outdoor Retailer Snow Show at the Denver Convention Center, January 30th- February 1st

Booth #44003-UL

After 23 years of crafting hard cases, Sportube has a full line of soft and padded luggage to protect snow sports equipment using the same philosophy and even similar technology that is found in their hard cases. Sportube offers these high-quality bags co-branded with store or event names at very low minimums per model and no set up fee.

Custom print and embroidered logos are crystal clear and of the finest quality, combined with the highest quality manufacturing, Sportube will present custom brand products in the best way.

The Sportube full line of bags and travel cases focus on high quality components that won’t wear out over time and provide more protection than a typical soft bag can offer. Using top quality materials such as YKK zippers, durable, water resistant Korean made 600D, 840D and 1680D ballistic polyester fabrics and GearShield™ Technology (high density polyethylene protection), ensure Sportube bags stand the test of time and the rigors of travel.

With a diverse line of ski and boot bags, there is a bag for everyone traveling with their equipment. The Overheader™ and Cabin Cruiser™ are both airline carry-on compliant. The Cabin Cruiser™ is a wheeled carry-on option while the Overheader™ is a backpack style gear and boot bag. Both are specifically designed to hold all you need for a day on the hill including, coat, pants, boots, goggles, gloves etc., with comfort and convenience in mind.

Their biggest boot bag at 70 liters, the Freerider™, and it’s younger sibling, the Freestyler Jr. Bag™ at 50 liters, are equipped with padded backpack straps, padded boot compartments and enough room to fit your boots and all the gear you need for the day or multiple day trip with the 70 Liter.

The Sportube collection includes a softer side to their hard cases for skis and snowboards, offered in longer lengths for race skis or Nordic skis and poles in 2019. The Ski Shield™ ski bag uses GearShield™ Technology to protect valuable equipment with hard plastic HDPE sheathing at both the tips and tail end of the bag, those areas prone to abuse while traveling. The Ski Shield is fully padded for more protection and can hold up to two, possibly three pairs of skis and poles or two snowboards, and multiple pair of Nordic skis and poles.

The Wanderer and Adventurer series, including both a ski bag and a boot bag, delivers a more affordable line of bags to the market, while still offering high quality materials with expert craftsmanship. This series is a great option for the cost-conscience customer, looking for basic protection from the elements and ideal for personal branding.

Unique to Sportube, the top of the line ski and boot bags are compatible via Hitchin™ technology. Allowing the Freerider, Overheader and Traveler boot bags to be attached to both Sportube Hard Cases and Ski Shield™ ski bags and wheeled together, effortlessly, as one; making traveling with gear hassle-free.

Sportube will be attending the International Snow Show at the Denver Convention Center, January 30th– February 1st at Booth #44003-UL (upper lever near the main door entrance).

About Sportube

www.sportube.com

For 22 years in the Rocky Mountains, Sportube hard cases (Made in the USA) and soft transport cases have been the tried and trusted method for transporting and protecting valuable ski and snowboard equipment when traveling. Sportube has a case or bag to meet everyone’s needs, with models that accommodate both nordic and alpine skis and poles; snowboards and boots; or even a pair of skis, snowboard and boots. Made from high density polyethylene, Sportube hard cases are adventure ready and will stand the test of time. If you’re a serious skier, rider or angler and you want to keep your equipment at its best, check out the benefits of traveling with a Sportube®.

Contact: Paul Hields – Sportube

970-949-4014