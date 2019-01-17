Krimson Klover Founder Rhonda Swenson shares her inspirations for the 2019 collection.

Krimson Klover is an inspired clothing company created by women, for women who live boldly through travel, adventure and outdoor sports. Rooted in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, we believe fashion should be luxurious and sophisticated yet fuss-free.

Bold Base Layers

“This season we are holding tight to the legacy of the alpine skier’s timeless style,” says Rhonda. ”We’ve expanded our successful vintage inspired base layer collection. Each unique piece features original artwork from a Colorado artist, with a modern twist on retro ski fashion.”

Constructed from new mid-weight polyester/spandex performance fabric that has a brushed back providing comfort and warmth, the pieces are designed to be worn year-round as a first layer. All base layers feature 4-way stretch for movement, flat seam construction for durability, and chafe preventions and moisture-wicking to keep you dry and warm.

While the fabrics are new, the inspiration is age-old.

“We’ve added more one-off, vibrant designs inspired by Nordic folklore, Peru and our very own Rocky Mountains,” says Rhonda.

Active Essentials

The inspiration for Krimson’s new Active Essentials collection stemmed from the team’s travels and adventures.

“Our desire is for stylish, comfortable, performance pieces you can travel in, and also wear on the slopes and around town,” explains Rhonda. “The 2019 collection features bold patterns, textures and color that are uniquely Krimson Klover.”

The modern alpine designs of the Lantern and Orchid combine the natural technical performance of extra fine Merino with pima cotton, silk and nylon for stretch, warmth, durability and a plush hand.

Fashioned with seamless knit technology, the Crystal tops and leggings offer the ultimate balance of stretch and soft compression, flattering the wearer in all the right places. The hallmarks of this collection are all-day comfort, lightweight warmth and quick drying technology.

Mountain Elegance

“Our Mountain Elegance collection combines buttery-soft viscose stretch yarn with distinctive patterns and knit techniques, to give you style and natural performance without wool,” says Rhonda. “For example, our favorite pieces feature the beautiful ottoman stitching and cozy turtleneck of the Snowfall, the classic jacquard of the Yorkshire, and the retro styling of the Cascades.”

Alpine Chic Accessories

Fun vintage inspired designs on hats, gaiters and bags add a touch of whimsy to every outfit.

Our newest printed beanies have a removable faux fur pom so you can head to the slopes in style, then remove to wear under your helmet. The brushed back polyester spandex is breathable and also perfect for Nordic skiing. Matching gaiters feel incredible next to skin while blocking the chilly elements.

Krimson Klover believes fashion, like food, is best when made thoughtfully and with intention. With a talented team of designers, we hand-select high-quality natural fibers from sustainable sources. We work with small family-owned boutique factories and commission one-of-a-kind illustrations and artwork. We take the time to ensure quality production, a product that offers value and a connection to the environment and the world around us.

From our employees, suppliers and factories to our customers, we are committed to creating inspiration and encouraging women to color outside the lines, live courageously and do the unexpected.

LIVE BOLDLY

About Krimson Klover

Rooted in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Krimson Klover makes unique clothing for women who chose to live boldly through travel, sport, and adventure. Krimson Klover is female owned and operated with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Unique Krimson Klover designs can be found in outdoor, ski, and fashion boutiques throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about us and how we are inspiring women at krimsonklover.com.

