SOLE Launches 8 New Insoles for Winter Sports at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

In response to the demand for warmer feet during outdoor winter adventures, SOLE, a leading insole eco brand, is launching new products (including a thermal wool and recycled wine cork footbed) at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Denver on Jan. 25-28.

Boasting SOLE’s lowest-ever footbed price point, these eight new collections are affordable, customizable and proven to perform, the brand said. SOLE’s signature shape has been proven time and again to eradicate foot pain, fatigue and prevent injury while improving orthopedic alignment issues, athletic performance, posture, and foot and ankle mechanics. SOLE’s dynamic support reduces strain put on vulnerable parts of the foot, promotes the foot’s natural alignment and drastically reduces discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis and other common orthopedic conditions.



Eight new products launching at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

Thermal Thick with Wool footbed

This new footbed is perfect for the winter (snowboard, snow and hiking boots). It features Aerogel insulation, temperature regulating, moisture-managing and odor-resisting wool topsheets and a density mapped EVA base for ultimate support and protection against the cold winter temperatures.

MSRP: USD 60 CAD 65 GBP 45

AVAILABILITY: 7/15/2018

Max Cushion footbed

This is SOLE’s most cushioned footbed ever. The superior open-cell foam technology is lighter than gel and more resilient than memory foam, providing industry-leading shock absorption and comfort for long days on the feet.

MSRP: USD 45 CAD 50 GBP 35

AVAILABILITY: 7/15/2018

Active Wide Collection

The new Active Wide Thin footbed, Active Wide Medium footbed and Active Wide Thick footbed have been designed based on SOLE’s best-selling Active footbed collection, now offering a wide toe box. These zero drop EVA footbeds are great for runners, built to last and are ideal for wide and natural foot-shaped footwear.

MSRP: USD 45 CAD 50 GBP 35

AVAILABILITY: 7/15/2018

Cork Medium footbed

This is the ideal insole for casual and everyday footwear. Our environmentally sustainable, moisture-wicking and customizable, natural cork footbeds offer support and comfort with or without socks. The moldable base of this footbed is made with 100% recycled wine corks collected by ReCORK, North America’s largest cork recycling program which is owned by SOLE.

MSRP: USD 55 CAD 60 GBP 42.5

AVAILABILITY: 7/15/2018

Cork Medium with Met Pad footbed

This footbed features a metatarsal pad for added forefoot support and natural cork, making it environmentally sustainable, moisture-wicking, customizable and comfortable with or without socks. Met pads promote good foot health by keeping the metatarsal bones in their natural resting position, resulting in relaxed tendons and ligaments less prone to injury. The moldable base of this footbed is made with 100% recycled wine corks collected by ReCORK, North America’s largest cork recycling program which is owned by SOLE.

MSRP: USD 55 CAD 60 GBP 42.5

AVAILABILITY: 7/15/2018

Work Medium footbed

This footbed holds true to its name. It’s built to WORK and endure long days of high impact while retaining cushioning and support over the long haul. By providing immediate step-in comfort with no break-in required, the increased arch flexibility and 1.6mm of high-resilience cushioning is the perfect balance for all day comfort and maximized toe room.

MSRP: USD 35 CAD 40 GBP 25

AVAILABILITY: Spring 2018

Sport Medium footbed

The SOLE Sport footbed offers immediate step-in comfort and increased arch flexibility engineered to enhance the performance of athletic footwear. This footbed is designed to work in concert with the biodynamics of the body by keeping it in a neutral balanced position and evenly distributing pressure.

MSRP: USD 35 CAD 40 GBP 25

AVAILABILITY: Spring 2018

Lifestyle Medium footbed

This footbed is the perfect upgrade for everyday shoes offering a little bit of affordable luxury. Featuring soft nubuck suede and orthopedic-grade support, this product is exactly what’s needed in loafers, boots, flats and sneakers to banish foot pain and give feet the daily comfort they deserve.

MSRP: USD 45 CAD 50 GBP 35

AVAILABILITY: Spring 2018

The footbeds are treated with Polygiene anti-odor technology to keep feet fresh and support is customizable. The footbed can be heated in a conventional oven, slipped into the footwear, and the base of the footbed will conform to the shape of the user’s foot; providing the level of support each unique foot needs, exactly where needed. The footbeds will also customize with continued wear.