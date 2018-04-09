Somewear Labs Launches Satellite Communication Device

Somewear Labs, an emerging leader in adventure communication technology, announced the release of the Somewear Global Hotspot: a dependable, simple to use, satellite communication hotspot that pairs with iOS and Android devices to deliver a range of off-the-grid communication services.

Developed in collaboration with pro snowboarder and mountain explorer Jeremy Jones, Somewear provides straightforward and reliable 2-way communication, weather reports, location sharing, and much more when you’re far from home. Somewear is currently available on pre-sale discount (April 2 – May 2) on Kickstarter with production units expecting to ship in July 2018.

The Somewear Global Hotspot utilizes LEO satellite networks to ensure dependable connectivity anywhere in the world. Somewear works with iOS and Android phones via Bluetooth LE connection to provide 2-way communication with SMS text or email via an easy-to-use mobile app.

Working off an integrated lithium polymer battery (with micro-USB charge port), Somewear can send up to 1,000 text messages on a single charge. The low profile, IPX7 waterproof device (submersible to 1m for up to 30min), is a quarter of the size and less than half the weight than leading satellite hotspot and phone technologies making it easy to take wherever you go.

Somewear is also a stand-alone emergency transmitter that can be activated without connection to a phone. When a user pushes the SOS button embedded directly on the device, a distress signal is transmitted with GPS coordinates and user profile information to local emergency response, so they know who to rescue and where exactly they are located. Somewear also facilitates 2-way communication between emergency response and the distressed users as well as geo-tracking, if the victims are on-the-move or drifting in open water.

During development, Somewear Labs worked with pro-snowboarder and renowned mountain explorer Jeremy Jones for product field testing and feedback. Jeremy was immediately attracted to the Somewear Global Hotspot platform due to its compact size & weight, dependability, and 2-way communication functionality. “Somewear basically turns your cell phone into a global communication device,” says Jones, “In my profession, you learn quickly that if something goes wrong in the mountains you need reliable communication with emergency responders. Cell phones rarely work in the mountains which is why Somewear has become a critical part of my backcountry kit.”

Over the last two years, Somewear prototypes have been tested around the world, from the wilds of Greenland to thru-hikes on the Pacific Crest Trail. The Somewear Global Hotspot will be available in July 2018 or for pre-sale on Kickstarter from April 2 – May 2

SOMEWEAR GLOBAL HOTSPOT PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Global Coverage – 100% global coverage on the world’s most reliable and advanced LEO satellite constellation network

SOS – GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center

Dimensions – 21.5 x 91.25 x 80 (mm) .85 x 3.6 x 3.1 (inches)

Weight – 3 oz

Waterproof Rating: IPx7 (submersible to 1m for up to 30min)

Shell Material – Shock-resistant composite plastic

Battery – Integrated LiPo, 1,000 messages on single charge, microUSB recharge port

Communications Capabilities – 2-way text messaging (SMS, email) via the Somewear App

Mobile Device Compatibility – iOS & Android devices via Bluetooth LE

Location Sharing + User Tracking

Receive Weather Reports + Local Alerts

Download Local Maps for True GPS-enabled Navigation

Somewear Labs was established in 2017 by a team of engineers that share a passion for outdoor adventure and functional design. Bringing years of experience from Tesla, Apple, and Intuit, Somewear Labs is dedicated to creating the world’s most reliable and effective communications gear for the modern adventurer. The company’s forward-thinking design approach has led to a collaboration with world-renowned explorer and athlete Jeremy Jones. Best known as an acclaimed professional snowboarder, filmmaker, and recipient of National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year Award, Jones is a dedicated husband and father that believes communication with his family is a crucial part of any of his expeditions. Learn more at SomewearLabs.com.