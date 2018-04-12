Outdoor Retailer Announces New Dates For Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the non-profit trade association for the winter sports industry, announces that Outdoor Retailer has officially changed the dates for the January 2019 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show and the Winter Sports Market. Both shows will be held in Denver, CO.

The new dates will be:

2019

• Winter Sports Market / Sunday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 29

• Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show / Wednesday, Jan. 30 – Friday, Feb. 1

2020

• Winter Sports Market / Sunday, Jan. 26 – Tuesday, Jan. 28

• Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show / Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Friday, Jan. 31

2021

• Winter Sports Market / Sunday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 26

• Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show / Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Friday, Jan. 29

2022

• Winter Sports Market / Sunday, Jan. 23 – Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show / Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Friday, Jan. 28

As an advocate for both our members and the winter sports industry, SIA has listened to the growing concerns regarding the dates of the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show that were announced months ago by Outdoor Retailer. Since then, we’ve been in continuous discussions with OR regarding these concerns and have been actively advocating on our members’ behalf.

Outdoor Retailer has heard the industry and has worked tirelessly to change the dates, which is hugely beneficial to the industry as a whole. We are grateful to them for all their hard work.

“In changing the dates, Outdoor Retailer has accommodated the winter sports industry,” says Nick Sargent, president of SIA. “It is critical now, more than ever, that we continue to work together and keep the winter sports community aligned in our mission of helping the winter industry thrive. We will continue to build off the momentum of the January 2019 show to create the most successful trade show for our industry.”

“We’re excited that we’re able to keep the industry united at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2019, and well into the future,” said Mike Adams, vice president of winter sports equipment and commercial director for Amer Sports, and SIA’s board chairman. “Thank you to Outdoor Retailer for the quick action and to the buying groups—SSL and SMC—for their hard work as well.”

Stay tuned for news about the dates of SIA’s On-Snow Demo in the following weeks.



Outdoor Retailer 2018 Summer and Winter (November 2018) Market dates remain the same.