Sunlight Mini Mayor Seeks Re-Election 

Public Election for Kids 12 and Under at Sunlight Ski Area

Sunlight Mini Mayor Gabby Noyes, 9, announced she will seek a second term this fall. The news came last month while Noyes made a guest appearance in the Garfield County Fair Parade held in Rifle, Colo. Noyes has since issued a video press conference announcing her re-election campaign.

Last year Noyes, who hails from Silt, Colo., won Sunlight’s Mini Mayor Election by just 26 votes over incumbent Mini-Mayor Elijah Mattson, 4, of New Castle. Noyes tallied 3,433 votes over Mattson’s 3,407. In all, 14 candidates ran for office and more than 10,000 votes were cast in the election.

The Mini Mayor enjoys many exclusive benefits including a complimentary season pass, a new pair of skis or snowboard, and most importantly, a seat at Sunlight’s Executive Table. Sunlight’s Mini-Mayor keeps his or her constituency updated on breaking news and events by issuing regular press statements via social media throughout the season. Issues that the Mini Mayor can impact include stickers, events, and the quality of hamburgers and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Officials at Sunlight said the office of Mini Mayor “gives voice to a previously underrepresented but vitally important demographic of young powder hounds.” The office of Mini Mayor serves a one-year term, with a two-term limit, meaning that incumbents can only be reelected once. Only skiers and snowboarders aged 12 and under can hold the office.

The Mini Mayor Campaign 2017 officially kicked off on Sept. 1. Candidates and their adult campaign managers are asked to complete an online profile at the campaign website www.Mini-Mayor.com. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite candidates with final election results to be announced on Nov. 7, 2017.

For more breaking news on Mini Mayor Campaign 2017, follow the hashtag #MiniMayor or visit www.Mini-Mayor.com.

With more than 680 skiable acres and 2,000 vertical feet, Sunlight offers big skiing at an affordable price. Visit sunlightmtn.com.