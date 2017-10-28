Mountain High Prepares for the 2017-18 Season with its Lowest Season Pass Price of the Year

Mountain High, Southern California’s closest winter resort, is preparing for the upcoming 2017-18 season in many ways, including offering a “build-your-own” season pass product that is on sale until October 31 at the lowest price of the year. With nearly three times as much water available for snowmaking compared to last year, Mountain High expects to be the first resort open in the region again, which should take place in mid-November.

The base pass price of $299 for adults ($199 for kids) includes unlimited access to all three Mountain High resorts (West, East and North), day and night, with no blackout dates.

For additional benefits, guests can add fast pass lift lines, preferred parking, free skiing at 18 partner resorts and Mountain High resort vouchers.

Mountain High add-ons include:

Powder Alliance Benefits for $99 – Mountain High season pass holders can enjoy three days each at 18 premiere winter destinations like Sierra at Tahoe (Calif.), Crested Butte (Colo.), Snowbasin (Utah) and Snow Valley (Calif.) among others. Visit www.powderalliance.com for a complete resort listing.

Preferred Parking Pass for $99 – Mountain High will be offering preferred parking for guests at the West Resort during any visit, even on a powder day.

Fast Pass Lift Line for $99 – Skip the lift lines every day at both high-speed quad lifts, quantities are limited for this premier lift access. (Limit one person per fast pass).

A $99 resort voucher worth $120 value – This is valid toward any non-sale ticket, rental, lesson, retail or food and drink purchase at the resort except for alcohol and season passes.

Mountain High pass holders who buy three add-ons will get the fourth add-on for free.

“This is such an incredible value that you really can’t go wrong,” said John McColly, Mountain High chief marketing officer. “We’re stoked about the fast-approaching season and can’t wait to get our chairs spinning.”

Mountain High offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing among its 16 lifts, 59 trails and North Pole Tubing Park. It is the only regional resort with night skiing available seven nights-a-week during peak season. Mountain High’s winter season traditionally runs from mid-November to mid-April.

Mountain High is “Southern California’s closest winter resort,” just 90 minutes from Los Angeles and Orange County.

Mountain High Resort consists of three separate mountains: West Resort, East Resort and North Resort. Mountain High offers a wide variety of lifts and trails, a world-class terrain park, an outstanding winter sports school and the region's largest tubing area. Night skiing and snowboarding are available seven nights-a-week during peak season and snowmaking covers more than 80 percent of the slopes. Mountain High is an equal opportunity service provider operating under an Angeles National Forest special use permit.