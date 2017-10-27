Copper Mountain Partners with Verbier 4 Vallées for 2017-18 Season

Season pass holders at Copper receive five free days of skiing at the largest ski area in Switzerland

Swiss skiing has never been more accessible, thanks to a new reciprocal partnership between Copper Mountain and Verbier 4 Vallées, one of the largest ski areas in Europe. Included with 2017-18 season passes to Copper Mountain are five complimentary days of skiing and riding when booked with five nights of lodging at this premier ski resort in Switzerland.

“We’re thrilled to invite those who call Copper home to travel and explore some of Europe’s finest skiing and riding,” said Jesse True, Senior Vice President for Copper Mountain Resort. “With nearly 100 lifts and endless cultural and culinary delights, we hope passholders take advantage of this opportunity.”

Located two hours from Geneva, Verbier is perhaps most known for its sheer size, its off-piste terrain and spectacular scenery. The resort also boasts a chalet-style village with a variety of restaurants, shops, bars and clubs. Many world-class skiers and riders have moved to Verbier for its vibe and challenging terrain.

“There’s great synergy between Copper and Verbier in relation to the resorts’ dedication to progression for winter sports athletes,” said True. “Complementary to our lineup of competitive events including USASA and Grand Prix, Verbier hosts the Swatch XTreme Verbier, the final stop of the Freeride World Tour in the spring.”

Verbier’s season kicks off December 4, and lasts through April 29, 2018, giving pass holders plenty of time to plan their dream Euro ski vacation. As part of the reciprocal partnership, travelers who plan to take advantage of the pass offer will be able to choose from a variety of lodging accommodations offered by Verbier including hotels, guest houses, chalets and cabins.