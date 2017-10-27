PSIA-AASI Launches E-Learning Course for New Instructors

Stay Ahead of Your Competition: Take the E-Learning Course for New Instructors

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), launched a new E-Learning Course for New Instructors promising to help people interested in securing a job as ski or snowboard instructor stay a step ahead of their competition.

The e-learning course walks participants through three key things to know when working as a ski or snowboard instructor: teaching and learning theories, how to interact with guests, and safety considerations. To see if a job on the slopes is right for you, take the free course on the PSIA-AASI website snowpros.org.

“It’s never too late to turn your passion into a profession by working as a ski or snowboard instructor,” says Aleisha Padilla Seubert, course co-author and PSIA-AASI educational development specialist. “You’ll spend time outdoors doing what you love, and be part of the growing snowsports industry. The course outlines different teaching methods and helps you learn what working as a ski, snowboard, adaptive, or nordic instructor, is like.”

The E-Learning Course for New Instructors is organized into three modules: what to expect as an instructor, how to work with students, and job safety. Each module includes written lessons, audio, and video components, and ends with a short quiz to test understanding. The entire course takes approximately one hour to complete. Upon completion, a participant can send a certificate to a snowsports school hiring manager to demonstrate their understanding of the job.

“If you rock your goggle tan deep into the summer, always catch the last chairlift, or daydream of bottomless powder all year long, take this course to see if a job on the slopes is right for you,” says Padilla Seubert.

Visit the snowpros.org to get started, and after creating an account, you can take the E-Learning Course for New Instructors for free. In addition, visit PSIA-AASI’s Work on Snow site to learn what it’s like to work on snow. You’ll receive a trail map guide to ski / snowboard instruction and can access a Job Board to search open positions.

PSIA-AASI is a nonprofit education association with a membership of more than 32,000 men and women dedicated to promoting snowsports through instruction. The association establishes certification standards for ski and snowboard instructors and develops education materials to be used as the core components of most ski and snowboard school training. The PSIA-AASI Team is a hand-selected team of 30 individuals that are the “best of the best” ski and snowboard instructors and help promote the organization’s educational programs.