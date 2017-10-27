Vans Unveils Arthur Longo’s “Special Project V-66” Snow Boot

Limited-Edition Snow Boot Available at Select Vans Snow Retailers November 5

Vans global snow team rider Arthur Longo welcomes the 2017/18 winter season with a limited-edition “Special Project V-66” snowboard boot with a select distribution of 200 pairs globally. The Arthur Longo “Special Project V-66” elevates the traditional lace-up boot with premium materials, striking lace details, a bold color palette, and introduces Vans’ all-new Ultimate Waffle outsole — a co-molded asymmetrical cradle construction that provides enhanced support and response all around.

Featuring waterproof, premium full-grain sable leather, heavy-duty D-rings, hiker laces and upgraded lining materials, the Arthur Longo “Special Project V-66” is a traditional lace-up boot built for every rider and every terrain. Utilizing the tongue lock-down system with an internal wrap harness for maximum heel-hold, this iconic style is also equipped with heat-moldable Response Liners and V2 UltraCush footbeds for a more personalized fit and superior all-day riding comfort. The “Special Project V-66” showcases his own personal artwork debossed onto the quarter panel and leather tongue label of the boot, which is also printed on the boot’s custom packaging.

“Having long-lasting, great quality boots that you’d want to keep forever was one of the main goals when helping develop this boot,” Longo said.

Hailing from the monumental Les Deux Alpes in France, Arthur Longo has been a staple name on the halfpipe contest circuit for years. Not only a rock-solid freestyle snowboarder, Arthur’s experience in the French Alps has shaped his big mountain riding to become an A-grade backcountry snowboarder. Arthur Longo’s powerful and unswerving all-terrain riding style dominates everything from vast Alaskan mountains to local terrain parks and big-name halfpipe competitions.

The new Vans Arthur Longo “Special Project V-66” boot is available at select Vans Snow retailers beginning November 5.

Vans, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand is “the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand.” Vans authentic collections are sold globally in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates more than 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.