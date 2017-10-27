Arc’teryx Expands Mountain Skills Academy to Jackson Hole

Arc’teryx, technical leader in outdoor performance apparel and equipment, announced it is expanding their mountain skills academies to include the new Backcountry Ski + Snowboard Academy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for February 9-11, 2018.

Created to support skills development, experience and self-sufficiency in the mountains, the Arc’teryx Academy aims to create a space where beginners and experts alike can gain knowledge through professionally-guided clinics, educational seminars, and shared experiences in the ultimate alpine environment.

Hosted with the support of Exum Mountain Guides, the oldest guide service in North America, the upcoming Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy will provide a weekend-long curriculum with specific focus on technical ski alpinism, efficient winter mobility, crevasse rescue/rope work, critical mountain skills and important backcountry safety for skiers and splitboarders.

“We’re really excited to add a new backcountry component to the growing Arc’teryx Academy franchise. Backcountry skiing and snowboarding runs deep in our DNA and our commitment to it has played a large role in our design heritage.” said Justin Sweeny, North American Sports Marketing Manager. “We chose Jackson Hole and the Grand Teton Mountain Range for its steep technical terrain, deep snow, and its elevated skiing and snowboarding environment. Add to that our new partnership with Exum Mountain Guides and the choice became obvious to offer a weekend of backcountry clinics that will continue to drive our community as a collective group of skiers and riders to advance our mountain skills.”

The event expects to draw hundreds of backcountry skiers and splitboarders from across the globe to climb and ride legendary routes in Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park, while also providing attendees with extra-curricular activities to compliment the weekend.

“We’re thrilled to feature an incredibly strong lineup of backcountry ski and splitboard clinics, keynote speakers, live music, movie nights, photo contests, and even a mini trade fair for the inaugural Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy,” Sweeny said. “Taking everything we’ve learned from producing the Arc’teryx Alpine and Climbing Academies over the past decade, this is going to be an incredible experience with a great weekend of camaraderie, education and adventure in the Tetons.”

Arc’teryx is a global design and manufacturing company based in North Vancouver, B.C. specializing in technical high-performance apparel, outerwear and equipment.

Arc’teryx products are distributed through more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide, including 32 branded stores globally. Arc’teryx is named for the Archaeopteryx Lithographica, the first reptile to develop the feather for flight, and exists to Accelerate Evolution.