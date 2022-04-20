Tecnica Footwear Expands MAGMA Series With the Addition of a Synthetic Mid-Cut Hiker

April 20, 2022 – New for Spring/Summer ’22 and soon to hit stores, Tecnica introduces theMAGMA MID S GTX – a versatile, lightweight mid-cut hiker, designed for those who prefer a quick pace on the trail but also require steady grip for technical rocky scrambles.

One of the lightest multi-functional boots on the market, the MAGMA S MID GTX is as stable, grippy, and durable as a sturdy hiking boot, but its materials and construction make it fast and versatile like a trail runner. The anatomically shaped last more closely matches the shape of the foot, delivering a precise fit out of the box that can be even more dialed in with the integrated lacing system. The mid-cut boot features a synthetic upper with a GORE-TEX liner for that ideal combination waterproof/breathable protection, and the thoughtful outsole design, inspired by MTB enduro tires, provides optimal grip on all surfaces regardless of conditions.

KEY BENEFITS

Lightweight Protection + Grip

The outsole combines Vibram Litebase and Megagrip compound rubber. It wraps the upper at critical abrasion zones, providing grip, traction, and durability not just underfoot, but at the toe and along the sides without the weight of a traditional outsole and no need for a conventional glued rubber rand.

Fast Transition

The last, midsole toe rocker, and unique rounded toe shape have been carefully designed to enhance the MAGMA S MID GTX’s responsiveness, grip and fast acceleration and transition in technical terrain.

Downhill Performance

The ultra-large heel shape provides stability when hiking or running downhill and on technical traverses. Two rubber stability fins on each side of the back of the shoe provide an unparalleled level of braking on technical descents, including on scree, gravel, or loose rock.

Fit

The upper and footbed are pre-shaped around an anatomical last to deliver a precise fit and feel out of the box. It also provides greater midfoot support and heel hold. For those who need it, the C.A.S (Custom Adaptive Shape) system can be applied, further molding the shape of the shoe to an individual’s foot.

Media contact – Maro LaBlance, Campfire Collective

[email protected]