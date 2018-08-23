The National Winter Sports Education Federation Needs Your Gear!

The National Winter Sports Education Foundation improves the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports. Last year, the NWSEF funded over 30,000 youth in learn to ski and snowboard programs across the United States and this year they’re aiming to fund another 30-35,000!

Their 2019 grant process is underway, and their grantees are requesting funding to cover the cost of gear – skis (nordic and alpine), snowboards, bindings, outerwear, goggles, helmets, etc.

Here’s the ask – do you know of anyone that might be interested in providing:

(1) In kind donations to NWSEF partner programs, new or gently used (they’ve had great success with retired rental fleets)

(2) Discounted sales, NWSEF will be purchasing large amounts of many of these items

(3) An insightful collaboration