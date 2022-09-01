The Powder Alliance Expands To New Zealand For 22/23

Wrightwood, CA – September 1, 2022: The Powder Alliance recently announced the addition of two (2) New Zealand resorts, Tūroa and Whakapapa, to its global resort affiliate program. Located on Mt Ruapehu, Tūroa and Whakapapa Ski Areas represent the best of New Zealand’s North Island with picturesque views of the Pinnacles and the nation’s longest vertcial drop. Pass holders at Powder Alliance Resorts now receive 3 FREE days at each of these New Zealand areas plus all the rest. That’s up to 60 FREE tickets.

Now in its 10th year, the Powder Alliance spans 4 countries, 2 hemispheres, and include 21 premier winter destinations. This offer applies to top-tier, anytime passes only and not midweek, spring, or other restricted options. Tickets are traditionally valid Sunday – Friday, non-holiday, but Tūroa and Whakapapa have waived any holiday restrictions for the 2023 season, and tickets can be used Monday – Sunday. Guests are encouraged to visit www.powderalliance.com or their participating resort’s official website for a complete list of holiday dates and benefits.

Powder Alliance Resorts for 2022/23 are Angel Fire, NM, Bogus Basin, ID, Blacktail Mountain, MT, Castle Mountain Resort, AB Canada, China Peak, CA, Dodge Ridge, CA, Eaglecrest, AK, Kiroro, Japan, Lost Trail, MT, Loveland Ski Area, CO, Ski Marmot Basin, AB Canada, Mission Ridge, WA, Mountain High, CA, Mt Hood Ski Bowl, OR, Sierra At Tahoe, CA, Silver Mountain, ID, Snow King, WY, Timberline, OR, Tūroa, New Zealand, Whakapapa, New Zealand, and White Pass, WA.

Tūroa Ski Area, New Zealand https://www.mtruapehu.com/turoa

Wild, playful, and mighty. Tūroa sits on the southwestern slopes of Mt Ruapehu, the country’s largest active volcano. Tūroa is known for its huge snow bases, unique volcanic terrain, wide trails & epic terrain parks. It is one of New Zealand’s largest ski areas with the nation’s longest vertical drop at 2,369ft (722m).

The High Noon Express 6-seater chairlift reaches the highest lifted point in New Zealand where guests can enjoy panoramic views of North Island. Its cliffs, bowls & volcanic terrain make it feel like you’re out in the winter wilderness, even when you’re skiing or riding within the ski area boundary. Tūroa can be likened to a large playground. Its terrain naturally encourages skiers & snowboarders to be playful with one beginner area, plenty

of gullies, drops, natural hits, wide trails & world-class terrain parks. There’s always more to explore in this special place.

After you’ve hit the slopes, hit the award-winning on-mountain cafés and bars for great après ski with stunning views of the central North Island.

Said Travis Donoghue, Chief Operating Officer for Mt Ruapehu, “The team and I are very excited to be joining the Powder Alliance and connecting their guests to a community of like-minded resorts around the world. We look forward to sharing a very special part of New Zealand.”

Whakapapa Ski Area, New Zealand https://www.mtruapehu.com/whakapapa

Whakapapa Ski Area sits just a short drive away from Tūroa the north-western side of Mt Ruapehu. It is the North Island’s highest peak at 9,176ft (2,797 meters).

Whakapapa offers 1,359 acres of the best ski & snowboard terrain in New Zealand. The base elevation is 5,347ft and well above the tree line, whilst the highest lifted point is 7,600ft (2,320 meters). It is home to New Zealand’s longest gondola, the Sky Waka. After sailing to the top, you ride over ancient lava flows, past ruminants of old crater rims, and through the clouds. Explore everything from cruisy groomers to exhilarating chutes, bumps & drops, made all the more exciting by the natural volcanic terrain.

Whakapapa is 30% Beginner, 45% Intermediate, and 25% Advanced so there is something for every member of the family. The area has modern on-mountain facilities including some of New Zealand’s newest chairlifts yet lodging is much more affordable than southern Queenstown or Wanaka.

The highlight of the facilities is the dining options located in the Knoll Ridge Chalet. Sitting on the terrace, sipping a coffee, admiring The Pinnacles (an impressive rock ridge), one could be forgiven for not wanting to go home.

Says John McColly, Powder Alliance, “Explore the natural powder fields of Tūroa and Whakapapa on New Zealand’s Mt Ruapehu. You get 3 FREE days at each with a season pass to any Powder Alliance Resort.”

To begin planning your winter road trip, head to www.powderalliance.com. Get details on participating resorts, special offers, and answers to frequently asked questions. Guests can also see who has the snow by following the Powder Alliance at https://www.facebook.com/powderalliance and https://twitter.com/powderalliance For questions or information please contact John McColly at 760-316-7803 or [email protected]

Media Contact: John McColly [email protected]