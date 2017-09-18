The Top Ten Ways to Get Ready for Ski Season

We’ve all seen the pictures on Instagram by now…snow in the high country! Well, there’s no putting it off any longer then. It’s time to get stoked, and ready for ski season, for real, and here’s how.

Secure your season pass. Prices are going up fast! Any day now you will be paying more for your season pass so act now and get your pass lined up. Call your friends. Make sure you have lodging and game plans ready for the holidays. Wax your boards. Here’s what we do: pull all your skis and snowboards and snowshoes and poles out of the shed. Lay them out and evaluate what you should get rid of and what you are going to ride this winter. Clean and inspect your gear — all in good working order? Put a nice thick coat of yellow wax or some other kind of general, warm weather wax on them. Scrape over the next few days as you contemplate the sweet turns you are soon going to be making. Do lunges. Get those quads burning. Go hiking, and go as high as you can…get those Instagram shots and evaluate things for yourself. Get in shape. It takes more than quads to conquer a mountain. Check out the ski conditioning classes offered at your gym or rec center. Consider your impact…What carpools and ski clubs are available in your area. While you’re at it, check your tires. Snow tires are like bicycles…the service shops are seasonal due to simple human nature, so don’t get stuck waiting weeks for snow tires once the snow really starts flying. Chop firewood. Up here in the mountains a palpable furor sets in for firewood once the first snows are seen. Don’t be left out in the cold. Set goals. What peaks will you climb and ski this year? How many days are you going for? Set goals and enlist friends for these objectives and motivation buddies. Sit back and wait…it’ll be here before you know it. You might even have time to sneak in that trip to Cabo.